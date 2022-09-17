Artificial intelligence is the process of making a computer system that can do things that normally require human intelligence. With the advent of this technology, there has been an increase in the use of artificial intelligence in writing articles. This is because AI can help to improve the quality of articles by providing more accurate information and by suggesting better ways to present the information.

It can be used in writing articles in a number of ways. For example, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to help choose what topics to write about, to help gather and analyse data related to the topic, and to help generate ideas and outline the structure of the article. AI can also be used to help edit and revise the article. But use of AI comes with several limitations.

Limitations of AI

The main limitation of artificial intelligence writing is its lack of creativity. It can be difficult to create something that sounds completely natural, and often times the writing can come across as stiff or robotic.

AI writers can only generate text that is based on pre-existing information, and cannot come up with new ideas or perspectives. Artificial intelligence writing can be fairly repetitive and formulaic, which can make it quite boring to read.

Additionally, AI writers often make grammar and spelling errors, and their writing can be difficult to understand.

The Ethical Question

There is an ethical problem with the use of artificial intelligence software. This is because the software is designed to make decisions based on data, and it is not always clear how this data is being used. For example, if a person is using a program to make financial decisions, they may not be aware of how the program is making decisions. This can lead to people making decisions that they would not normally make, which can have a negative impact on their life.

AI prone to misuse

1. Spreading false information: AI can be used to create and spread false information, for example by creating fake news stories or social media posts. This can mislead people, cause them to make bad decisions, and create divisions in society.

2. Stalking and harassment: AI can be used to stalk and harass people, for example by gathering information about them online and then sending them unwanted messages or even threatening them.

3. Manipulating people: AI can be used to manipulate people’s emotions, for example by showing them content that is designed to make them angry or upset. This can be used to influence their behaviour or decisions, and can have a negative impact on their mental health.

4. Discrimination: AI can be used to discriminate against people, for example by using facial recognition to target certain groups of people for advertising or by providing different search results to different users based on their personal data. This can lead to unfair treatment and exclusion.

5. Exploitation: AI can be used to exploit people, for example by taking advantage of their personal data or by using their behaviour to influence them financially. This can cause people to lose money or have their privacy violated.

What are some precautions while using AI for writing

There is no definitive answer to this question, since it depends on the application you are using and the specific details of your project. However, some general precautions you may want to take include:

1. Back up your data regularly.

2. Test your AI system regularly to ensure it is functioning properly.

3. Be aware of the potential for bias in your AI system and take steps to mitigate it.

4. Be transparent about the use of AI in your project and be sure to get user feedback.

5. Plan for how you will handle updates and changes to your AI system over time.

We can use everything in a good way or a bad way. It all depends on how we choose to use it. Some people use social networking for good and some for bad, similarly Artificial Intelligence.

The most interesting part of this article is that it has been entirely written by an Artificial Intelligence bot, OpenAI Playground, only by providing simple prompts. Though the author has edited the article, it is very minimal. It shows the ability of AI in the field which is specifically the domain of humans.