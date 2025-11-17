Old heater might be using a lot of power! Try out these oil-filled radiators that use far less energy

Many households rely on the same old room heater year after year, unaware of how much energy it quietly pulls. Traditional fan and coil heaters warm up quickly, but they also demand a heavy electrical load, which shows up on your monthly bill. Oil-filled radiators work differently. They heat the oil inside their fins and release warmth gradually, maintaining a consistent temperature without constantly drawing high wattage. That means fewer sudden power surges and a gentler impact on your electricity consumption. Best oil filled radiators to keep the space warm.

As winter approaches and heating costs inevitably rise, more people are looking for appliances that balance comfort with efficiency. Oil-filled radiators have emerged as a dependable option because they deliver uniform warmth, don’t dry out the air and remain warm even after switching them off. If you're planning to upgrade your heater this season, these models might help you stay cosy while keeping energy use in check.

This 13-fin Havells OFR is ideal for medium to large rooms and offers steady, uniform heating with its 2900W output and added 400W PTC fan for faster warmth. Havells is a trusted Indian brand known for durable, efficient home appliances, and this heater reflects that reliability.

Its three heat settings help manage energy use smartly, while features like an inclined control panel, retractable wheels, ISI certification, and multiple safety protections enhance ease and safety.

Specifications Wattage 2900W Heat Settings 1000W / 1500W / 2500W + 400W PTC Fin Count 13 Fins Safety Overheat Cut-Off, Tip-Over Switch Thermostat Adjustable Thermostatic Control Reasons to buy Fast heating with combined OFR + PTC fan system Excellent safety assurance with ISI certification and multiple protections Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy due to 13-fin body Higher initial cost compared to basic fan heaters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater warms medium-to-large rooms quickly and keeps them comfortable without causing dryness. One user praised its build quality and steady oil-filled heating, while another appreciated the long heat retention but noted high power use, a 15A plug requirement and occasional sensor-related shut-offs.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater if you want powerful, even heating without dryness or noise. Its strong safety design, faster heating fins, and reliable brand backing make it a dependable winter appliance for medium to large rooms.

The Havells Hestio Wave 13-fin OFR is ideal for medium to large rooms, offering powerful 2900W heating with an added 400W PTC fan for quicker warmth. Havells’ reputation for durability and safety makes this model dependable for long-hour winter use.

Its wave-shaped fins circulate heat more evenly, while three heat settings help manage power consumption. With ISI-certified protection, tip-over safety, an inclined control panel, and retractable wheels, it’s built for comfort and convenience.

Specifications Wattage 2900W Heat Settings 1000W / 1500W / 2500W + 400W PTC Fin Type Wave Fin Design Safety Overheat Cut-Off, Tip-Over Switch Thermostat Adjustable Heat Control Reasons to buy Wave fins offer better heat circulation and 360° warmth Strong safety setup with ISI approval and reliable brand support Reasons to avoid Slightly pricey compared to straight-fin variants Heavy to move without wheels extended

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater warms rooms surprisingly fast, even at low settings, and many praise its effective wave fins and powerful PTC fan. One user called it safe for kids and energy-efficient, noting that the electricity bill stayed reasonable despite frequent use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model for faster, more even heating thanks to its wave-fin design and PTC fan. It’s a safe, energy-efficient option from a reliable brand, perfect for creating consistent winter warmth in medium to large rooms.

3. Bajaj Majesty RH 9F Plus 2400 Watts 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

This 9-fin Bajaj Majesty OFR is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, offering efficient 2400W heating with three heat settings to optimise energy use. Bajaj is a well-known Indian brand trusted for sturdy, reliable winter appliances, and its DuraProtek anti-leak fins add to its lifespan.

The unit includes Quadra Safety, thermostat control, manual and auto thermal cut-outs, and a tilt switch, ensuring secure operation. A built-in fan helps distribute heat faster and more evenly.

Specifications Wattage 2400W Heat Settings 800W / 1200W / 2000W Fin Count 9 Fins Safety Quadra Safety (Tilt Switch, Thermostat, Manual & Auto Cut-Out) Special Feature DuraProtek Anti-Leak Fins Reasons to buy Strong safety layers with Quadra Protection Durable anti-leak fins enhance radiator life Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than typical 9-fin heaters Fan can produce mild noise during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater warms rooms quickly even in very cold weather, runs quietly and gives steady heat within 15–30 minutes. They like its easy mobility, safe fins and reasonable power use. A few mention its slightly heavy build but still find it highly effective.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater if you want safe, consistent warmth in small to medium rooms. Its DuraProtek anti-leak fins, multiple safety layers and efficient heating modes make it a dependable, long-lasting winter heating solution.

Morphy Richards OFR 13F is ideal for medium to large rooms, offering steady and uniform heating with its 13 fins and 2500W output supported by a 400W PTC fan. The brand is known for durable, high-performance heaters, and this model helps optimise energy use with its adjustable thermostat.

It includes overheat protection, tilt-off safety, and castor wheels for mobility. Multiple heat settings make it versatile for changing winter temperatures.

Specifications Fin Count 13 Wattage 2500W + 400W PTC Thermostat Adjustable Mobility Castor Wheels Safety Tilt & Thermal Shut-Off Reasons to buy Strong, uniform heating for bigger rooms Reliable safety features with a PTC fan for faster warmth Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy to move without wheels Higher wattage may not suit very small rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater feels premium, warms medium-sized rooms well and stays safe, quiet and oxygen-friendly. They appreciate the fan-assisted efficiency, mobility and comfortable night-long warmth. Some mention delayed thermostat cycles, a short power cord and that it’s less effective in large rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose this heater if you want stable, low-noise heating that covers a full room without drying the air. Its thermostat, fan boost, and trusted brand performance make it a dependable winter companion with strong safety features.

The Orient Electric 13-Fin oil-filled radiator is ideal for medium to large rooms, offering fast, uniform heating with its advanced S-shaped fins and 2900W output supported by a PTC fan. The brand is well-trusted for reliable home appliances, and this heater helps maintain moisture and oxygen levels while optimising energy with three heat settings.

Safety is ensured through tip-over protection, overheat shut-off, and smooth mobility via castor wheels.

Specifications Fin Count 13 Wattage 2900W (with PTC fan) Heat Settings Low/Medium/High Safety Tip-Over + Overheat Protection Mobility Castor Wheels + Cord Winder Reasons to buy S-shaped fins offer quicker and wider heat distribution Comes with a 2-year warranty and strong safety features Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier compared to similar OFRs High heat mode may increase electricity use in small rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater arrives well-packed, heats quickly, especially with the PTC fan, and keeps rooms noticeably warmer without noise. Many find it economical and reliable, though a few mention slightly confusing controls and suggest choosing a 13-fin model for larger bedrooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose this OFR if you want faster, more even heating without drying your room’s air. Its S-shaped fins, dependable safety features, and a PTC fan make it a solid winter essential backed by a 2-year warranty.

The USHA OFR 4211 F PTC heater suits medium to large rooms, offering quick and steady warmth through its 11 fins and 2500W PTC heating element. Known for dependable home appliances, USHA adds energy flexibility with three heat modes and an adjustable thermostat.

The built-in fan boosts air circulation, while IP23 protection, overheat shut-off and tip-over safety ensure worry-free use. Rust-resistant fins and smooth wheels improve longevity and portability.

Specifications Fin Count 11 Wattage 1000W / 1500W / 2500W Thermostat Adjustable Safety Overheat + Tip-Over + IP23 Mobility Wheels + Handles Reasons to buy Built-in fan speeds up heat distribution Strong safety profile with IP23 protection Reasons to avoid User ratings are lower compared to other OFRs Slightly noisier when the fan is on

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater warms rooms quickly and evenly, with useful heat settings, a helpful PTC fan and reliable safety features. Many praise its solid build and long-term performance, though one reviewer reported receiving a defective unit and faced delays in getting it picked up.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model if you want fast, customisable heating with multiple power modes and strong safety protections. Its fan-assisted warmth, durable build, and flexible thermostat make it a practical choice for medium to large spaces during harsh winters.

The Orient Electric 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator is ideal for small to medium rooms, offering steady, moisture-friendly warmth through its advanced S-shaped fins. The brand is known for durable, budget-friendly appliances, and this model delivers efficient heating with three adjustable modes.

Its PTC fan improves heat circulation, while built-in safety features like tip-over shutoff and overheat protection ensure safe use. Smooth castor wheels and compact build make it easy to move around.

Specifications Fin Count 9 Wattage 1000W / 1500W / 2400W Heat Modes Low / Medium / High Safety Overheat + Tip-Over Mobility Castor Wheels + Cord Winder Reasons to buy S-shaped fins offer faster, uniform heating Lightweight and easy to move Reasons to avoid Not ideal for very large rooms Lacks the digital controls found in premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater delivers strong warmth within minutes, especially with the PTC fan, and many appreciate the good packaging and overall performance. However, some highlight that the controls aren’t very user-friendly and the lack of clear instructions makes setup slightly confusing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model if you want a reliable, energy-efficient heater that maintains natural humidity and avoids the harsh dryness of fan heaters. Its S-shaped fins and PTC fan ensure quick, even heating, making it perfect for everyday winter comfort.

The USHA 4213 FU PTC Oil Filled Radiator is built for faster, uniform heating with its advanced U-shaped fins that boost efficiency by nearly 19%. Ideal for medium to large rooms, it combines a 2400W power output with a PTC fan for quick heat circulation.

The electronic thermostat and three heat settings let you customise warmth easily. With safety cut-off, anti-freeze protection, and smooth castor wheels, it’s reliable, quiet, and easy to move.

Specifications Fin Count 13 Wattage 1000W / 1500W / 2400W Heating Tech U-Shaped Fins + PTC Fan Safety Overheat Cut-Off + Anti-Freeze Mobility Castor Wheels Reasons to buy Heats faster than traditional fin designs Ideal for medium to large rooms Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than compact models No digital display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers shared mixed experiences: while some praised the heater’s strong performance, quick heating and dependable winter comfort, others reported issues like melting switch covers and below-par build quality. A few felt it was overpriced for the features, urging better quality control or replacement.

Why choose this product?

Pick this heater if you want faster, more efficient warmth without dryness. Its U-shaped fins and PTC fan make heat spread quicker, while the thermostat and safety features ensure comfortable, worry-free heating throughout winter.

The Sujata SRH99 13 Fin OFR delivers powerful and consistent heating with its 2900W output and advanced PTC + oil-filled radiator system. Designed for medium to large rooms, it offers three heat settings and a sealed thermal-grade oil chamber that retains warmth even after switching off.

The heater ensures safe, healthy heating with no oxygen burn, while features like tip-over protection, overheat cut-off and smooth castor wheels make it reliable, efficient and easy to move.

Specifications Fin Count 13 Wattage 1000W / 1500W / 2900W Heating Tech PTC Fan + OFR Safety Tip-Over Switch + Overheat Cut-Off Mobility Castor Wheels Reasons to buy Faster heating with PTC + OFR combo No oxygen burn; ideal for closed rooms Reasons to avoid Slightly larger footprint Limited design colour options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the heater performs well, runs quietly and offers great value, though some feel the wheel design needs improvement. However, a few customers reported dents on delivery and faulty controls, mentioning delays in replacements and the need for better quality checks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want deep, long-lasting warmth with strong safety features. The PTC-assisted OFR ensures quick, uniform heating, while the sealed oil design and zero oxygen depletion make it perfect for overnight, indoor winter use.

Do oil-filled radiators consume a lot of electricity?

Oil-filled radiators aren’t as power-hungry as people assume. They use electricity only to heat the oil inside, and once it reaches the set temperature, the thermostat cycles on and off, reducing continuous power draw. Because the fins stay warm for long periods, they don’t need constant heating. This makes them more efficient than fan or coil heaters, especially for long-hour use during cold winter nights.

Are oil-filled radiators safe to use in bedrooms?

Yes, oil-filled radiators are considered one of the safest heaters for bedrooms. They don’t release fumes, don’t burn oxygen and don’t use exposed heating coils. Their outer surface gets warm but rarely reaches dangerously high temperatures. Most models also include safety features like tip-over protection, overheat cut-offs and stable bases. Since they operate silently without a fan, they’re ideal for children’s rooms, elderly care and overnight heating.

How long does an oil-filled radiator take to heat a room?

Oil-filled radiators take slightly longer to warm a room compared to fan heaters, usually between 10 to 20 minutes depending on size and wattage. However, once the oil heats up, the radiator maintains a steady, even temperature without sudden cold patches. The retained heat continues to warm the space even after the unit cycles off. This slow-and-steady heating style is what makes them efficient and comfortable for extended use.

Factors to consider before buying an oil-filled radiator

Power & Room Size

Match the radiator’s wattage to your room’s size. Larger rooms need higher-wattage units, while small rooms can do well with less power.

Fins & Heat Distribution

Radiators with more fins (or a wavy or S-shaped fin design) spread heat more evenly and retain warmth longer.

Energy-Saving Features

Look for thermostats, eco-mode, and programmable timers. These help control how often the heater runs, conserving electricity.

Safety Features

Ensure there’s tip-over protection, overheat cut-off, and a stable base. For homes with children or pets, cool-touch surfaces are very useful.

Portability & Build Quality

Because of the oil and metal design, these radiators can be heavy. Choose models with wheels or handles, and check for a good warranty and leak-resistant design.

Top 3 features of the best oil filled radiators

Best oil-filled radiators Fin Count Wattage Safety Feature Havells 13-Fin OFR (2900W + PTC) 13 2900W + 400W PTC Overheat Cut-Off, Tip-Over Switch Havells Hestio Wave 13-Fin OFR (2900W + PTC) 13 2900W + 400W PTC Overheat Cut-Off, Tip-Over Protection Bajaj Majesty 9-Fin OFR (2400W) 9 2400W Quadra Safety (Tilt Switch, Thermostat, Manual & Auto Cut-Out) Morphy Richards OFR 13F (2500W + PTC) 13 2500W + 400W PTC Tilt Protection, Thermal Shut-Off Orient Electric 13-Fin OFR (2900W + PTC) 13 2900W (with PTC Fan) Tip-Over Protection, Overheat Protection USHA OFR 4211 F PTC (11-Fin) 11 1000W / 1500W / 2500W Overheat Protection, Tip-Over Protection, IP23 Safety Orient Electric 9-Fin OFR (2400W + PTC) 9 1000W / 1500W / 2400W Overheat Protection, Tip-Over Protection USHA 4213 FU PTC 13-Fin OFR 13 1000W / 1500W / 2400W Overheat Cut-Off, Anti-Freeze Protection

Similar stories for you

Best room heaters for quick warmth and energy saving: Our top 10 picks for a cosy winter

Room heater buying guide: Know all about room heater types with top 5 options to beat the winter chill

The great room heater showdown: Which is more suitable between fan, OFR, and infrared? A detailed comparison guide

Battle of the heating elements: Electric vs gas vs infrared room heaters; A guide to choosing the right fit

Hot and cold ACs explained: What they are and how one unit cools in summer and heats in winter

FAQs on oil filled radiators Do oil-filled radiators make noise? No. They run silently because they don’t use a fan. You may occasionally hear a soft ticking sound when the thermostat cycles.

Can I leave an oil-filled radiator on overnight? Yes, if it has proper safety features like overheat protection and a thermostat. Keep it away from curtains, bedding and flammable items.

Does the oil inside need replacing? No. The oil is sealed and never burns or evaporates. It lasts the entire life of the heater.

Are oil-filled radiators good for children and elderly people? They’re one of the safest options because they don’t blow dust or create dryness. The surface gets warm but not dangerously hot on most models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.