Home / Technology / On Croma online store, buy this Oppo smartphone for just 27,499. Details here

On Croma online store, buy this Oppo smartphone for just 27,499. Details here

technology
Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:40 AM IST

In August, the Reno 7 Pro was given a price cut of ₹3,000 which took its cost to ₹36,999. However, on Croma, it is priced at ₹30,999.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro
The Oppo Reno 7 Pro
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you want to buy a premium smartphone at a budget of less than 30,000, then you may consider Oppo's Reno 7 Pro. The smartphone's 12GB RAM variant is available at 27,499 and you don't even have to wait for a sale to purchase it.

In August, the Reno 7 Pro was given a price cut of 3,000 which took its cost to 36,999.

How to buy Oppo Reno7 Pro at less than 30,000?

For this, go to Tata Group's Croma online store, where the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is currently priced at 30,999, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. On adding the device to the cart, the customer gets a discount of 1,500; those using an HDFC Bank card for payment will get additional 2,000 off. The total discount, therefore, is 3,500, reducing the model's cost to 27,499.

Specifications and features of Oppo Reno 7 Pro

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. This product is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

On its rear panel, there is Sony's 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and triple camera sensor with 2MP macro camera lens. For selfies and video calls, Sony's 32MP IMX709 camera is on the front.

The device has a colour temperature sensor as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out