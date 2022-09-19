On Croma online store, buy this Oppo smartphone for just 27,499. Details here

If you want to buy a premium smartphone at a budget of less than ₹30,000, then you may consider Oppo's Reno 7 Pro. The smartphone's 12GB RAM variant is available at ₹27,499 and you don't even have to wait for a sale to purchase it.

In August, the Reno 7 Pro was given a price cut of ₹3,000 which took its cost to ₹36,999.

How to buy Oppo Reno7 Pro at less than ₹30,000?

For this, go to Tata Group's Croma online store, where the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is currently priced at ₹30,999, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. On adding the device to the cart, the customer gets a discount of ₹1,500; those using an HDFC Bank card for payment will get additional ₹2,000 off. The total discount, therefore, is ₹3,500, reducing the model's cost to ₹27,499.

Specifications and features of Oppo Reno 7 Pro

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. This product is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

On its rear panel, there is Sony's 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and triple camera sensor with 2MP macro camera lens. For selfies and video calls, Sony's 32MP IMX709 camera is on the front.

The device has a colour temperature sensor as well.

