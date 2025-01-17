OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Is spending 15,000 extra justified?

If you're in the market for a performance-oriented flagship under ₹70,000, two names certainly stand out. First, there's the OnePlus 13, the latest flagship from OnePlus, and then there's the iQOO 13, which was launched last year. As it stands, both phones are powered by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the latest and greatest from the company. In fact, the two devices are quite similar in many respects. If you're wondering whether you should save money by opting for the iQOO 13 instead of the OnePlus 13, here’s a brief comparison to help you make an informed decision. OnePlus 13 (left), iQOO 13 (right)(OnePlus, iQOO)

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Performance

As mentioned, both phones are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, based on TSMC's 3nm architecture. However, they differ in terms of available RAM and storage. The OnePlus 13 can be configured with up to 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM, whereas the iQOO 13 is capped at 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

That being said, the iQOO 13 features an additional custom Q2 chip, which is claimed to enhance performance in certain scenarios, like gaming.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Battery

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The iQOO 13, on the other hand, also has a 6,000mAh battery but offers slightly faster charging at 120W. However, it lacks support for wireless charging.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Camera

Both phones feature triple-camera setups, but the OnePlus 13 has an edge in the camera department, thanks to Hasselblad's tuning and more consistent overall performance.

The OnePlus 13 gets a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there's a 32MP front-facing camera capable of recording 4K video at 60fps. Additionally, it supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

The iQOO 13 also has a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it features a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus has fine-tuned its colour science over the years, ensuring consistency across all lenses. In contrast, the iQOO 13 may exhibit some colour inconsistencies between different focal lengths.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Software

Both phones run Android 15, customised with their respective skins. The OnePlus 13 features OxygenOS 15, while the iQOO 13 comes with FunTouch OS 15.

The OnePlus 13 offers four years of OS upgrades (up to Android 19) and six years of security updates, extending until 2021. The iQOO 13 also promises four years of OS upgrades but slightly less in terms of security updates, with five years of patches.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Display and Build

Both phones sport a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rates, 510 pixels per inch, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. They also feature LTPO technology, making the displays nearly identical in terms of quality.

In terms of build, both devices are rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for use in challenging environments.

For biometrics, both phones are equipped with under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanners.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Price and Verdict

The pricing sets these phones apart. The OnePlus 13 starts at ₹69,999 in India, while the iQOO 13 is more affordable, starting at ₹54,999—a difference of ₹15,000.

If you prioritise camera performance, the OnePlus 13 is the clear winner. However, if you're looking for a high-performing device that's great for gaming and value for money, the iQOO 13 is hard to beat.

Overall, if budget isn't a constraint, the OnePlus 13 stands out with its refined design, OxygenOS experience, and superior camera capabilities.