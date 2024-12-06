OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Rumoured price, specifications, and more

OnePlus is expected to launch its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in India next month, in January. While it will feature top-end hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite, there is another surprise that OnePlus could have in store: the OnePlus 13R. Yes, the OnePlus 13R is expected to join the OnePlus 13 lineup in January next year. OnePlus has been launching R models alongside its flagships, as evidenced with the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R.(OnePlus)

Now, both of these devices will be flagship-tier, but the OnePlus 13R is expected to offer more value compared to the OnePlus 13, especially considering it is expected to bring several flagship-grade features at a much lower price point. This is similar to the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 11R before that. Based on the information we have about the OnePlus 13, let us tell you what you can expect from both devices and how they compare.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Performance

The OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which happens to be the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm. This is a 3nm chipset based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm architecture. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R will be no slouch either, as it could pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which currently powers the OnePlus 12 and a host of other flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Yes, the OnePlus 13 will certainly have an edge over the OnePlus 13R, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still a capable chipset that will continue to serve for years to come.

Both devices are expected to sport up to 16GB of RAM in India. However, the storage variants may differ.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Display

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to feature a 6.82-inch panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an LTPO panel with support for 4500 nits of peak brightness and will likely offer functionality such as always-on display. The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, could offer a 6,78-inch AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

The OnePlus 13 is expected to support a triple camera setup, with the Indian variant likely to be tuned by Hasselblad as well. This will likely include a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. It will likely be able to shoot 8K video at 30fps or 4K video at up to 60fps. On the front, it is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera.

As for the OnePlus 13R, it could potentially have an upper hand compared to last year’s OnePlus 12R, with its triple camera setup, which may include a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto 2x camera, and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies, it could feature a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Battery And More

Both phones are expected to feature a 6000mAh battery. However, the OnePlus 13 is expected to support 100W wired charging or 50W wireless charging. However, the OnePlus 13R may not feature wireless charging and could only support 80W wired charging.

For biometrics, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a big upgrade over the optical fingerprint scanner that is rumoured for the OnePlus 13R.

Also, both phones are expected to feature an IP rating but the OnePlus 13 is expected to support IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, while the OnePlus 13R could only get IP64.

For the software, both phones are expected to run on Android 15, with Oxygen OS 15 on top.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Price

Based on past trends, we have seen OnePlus price the R models between ₹40,000 to ₹50,000, and the mainline flagships between ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, and this time, things could be no different considering many Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones can be bought under ₹60,000, and that brings touch competition from OnePlus.

