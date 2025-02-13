OnePlus 13R, Pixel 8a, and more: Best smartphones you can buy under 40,000 (Feb 2025)

If you have ₹40,000 and are in the market for a brand-new smartphone, there’s good news for you. Because as things stand, you don’t have to compromise on anything. Smartphones in this price bracket have become so good and offer such great value that it’s hard to choose a bad one. You get a good balance of performance, optics, battery life, and even design. The market now has something for everyone. If you want a unique-looking phone, brands like Realme. If you prioritise performance, brands like OnePlus have you covered. So, let us tell you about the top five smartphones you can buy for around ₹40,000. Oneplus 13R comes with a starting price of Rs.42999 in India, but you can combine offers to get it below ₹ 40,000. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R was launched only last month, and it is arguably the most balanced smartphone on this list. Technically, it isn’t under ₹40,000, as it retails for ₹42,999. However, with bank offers, you can get it for well under ₹40,000, which is why it makes the cut.

It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, last year’s flagship chipset, along with a flat display that is more practical than before. You also get a massive 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

For cameras, it has a true triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 2x 50MP telephoto shooter, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The design is also quite reminiscent of the OnePlus 13, giving it a premium look.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is another great option under ₹40,000, thanks to its Leica-tuned cameras.

It features a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which, while not as powerful as the 8 Gen 3, still delivers excellent everyday performance.

Its design is quite different from other phones in this price range, making it stand out as a unique offering. It also features a floating curved display, which many users find more premium.

Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a is currently available for under ₹40,000 on Flipkart, significantly lower than its original launch price.

It features the same Tensor G3 chipset as the Pixel 8 series, offering a camera-first experience. Additionally, it comes with seven years of feature updates and security patches.

The bezels are slightly on the thicker side, but if that doesn’t bother you, this phone will serve you well for years. Plus, you get Google’s AI-powered features, making for a unique user experience.

Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G

Recently launched, the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G comes with decent specifications, including the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and features a pearl design that changes colour in extreme cold.

It also has a quad-curved display, adding to its premium look.