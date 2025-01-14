Oneplus 13R sale starts in India: Check out price, launch offers, and more

OnePlus 13R was officially launched on January 7, 2025, in India. The smartphone boasts some eye-catching specifications, upgrades, and features which have become the talk of the town. Now, after a week of the debut, OnePlus has commenced the sale of the OnePlus 13R with some exciting launch offers for grabs. This mid-range smartphone is being popularised as a flagship killer among the tech community as it provides some promising performance in terms of multitasking, camera, and others. The OnePlus 13R is considered to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a new telephoto lens, AI features, and other advancements. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the new OnePlus 13R, know about its storage options, launch prices, offers, and additional benefits. Oneplus 13R comes with a starting price of Rs.42999 in India. (Oneplus 13R)

Oneplus 13R sale: Price, offers, and benefits

The OnePlus 13R comes with a starting price of Rs.42999 in India for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It also comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which is priced at Rs.49999. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus is providing a Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and a no-cost EMI option for a 12-month period with Bajaj Finserv. The smartphone will be available for sale on Amazon, OnePlus online store, OnePlus stores, and partnered retail stores.

Apart from bank and EMI offers, OnePlus provides a 180-day free replacement option if any defect occurs on the device, a lifetime free green line issue warranty, and airport lounge access. Additionally, buyers can pay 65% amount of the device with a 24-month EMI option and get a 35% buyback upgrade.

Why yous should buy Oneplus 13R?

The Oneplus 13R sports a 6.77-inch ProXDR display with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM storage. The smartphone has received a major camera upgrade with its triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It is backed by a massive 6000mAh carbon silicon battery that supports 80W fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Therefore, OnePlus 13R users can experience flagship-like features at under Rs.45000.