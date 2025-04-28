OnePlus 13s India launch officially confirmed, here’s what we know so far

OnePlus has officially announced that its new compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, will soon launch in India. Designed to offer premium performance in a sleek form factor, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display, combining high-end performance with portability. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform under the hood, the phone is said to offer decent processing power and enhanced AI capabilities. In terms of design, Indian buyers will have two colour options to choose from: Black Velvet and Pink Satin. OnePlus 13s buyers in India will have two colour options to choose from: Black Velvet and Pink Satin.(OnePlus)

Specifications and comparisons with OnePlus 13T

Although the company has yet to confirm whether the OnePlus 13s is identical to the OnePlus 13T, which recently launched in China, the specifications suggest notable similarities.

The Chinese version, the OnePlus 13T, boasts a 6.32-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Camera-wise, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, alongside a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom.

The 13s will reportedly carry a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, promising strong battery life and quick top-ups. The device runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, and includes new hardware features such as a dedicated physical key, dual stereo speakers, a metal frame, and an IP65-rated water and dust resistance.

Memory and storage options will include up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, catering to heavy users and mobile gamers alike.

In China, the 12GB+256GB variant of the OnePlus 13T is priced at 3,399 Yuan (approximately $465), although Indian pricing for the 13s is yet to be revealed.