OnePlus 13s price tipped ahead of India launch: Here’s how much it may cost

OnePlus 13 series is getting another addition with the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 13s. The company has started to tease the smartphone, revealing its design, new camera module, colour variants, and more. The OnePlus 13s is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was earlier launched in China as a compact flagship. Now, as the launch is nearing, more leaks surrounding the new smartphone as been circulating, giving us a sneak peek at what the company may reveal. In a recent rumour, the OnePlus 13s price was tipped, hinting that it could be placed between the flagship OnePlus 13 and 13R. Therefore, know how much this new compact flagship will cost in India. OnePlus 13s will likely be priced around Rs.50000 in India.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s Price

In a new leak, the speculated price of the OnePlus 13s in India, the US, and the UAE. Reportedly, the smartphone could be priced around Rs.50000 in India, $649 in the US, and AED 2100 in the UAE. Therefore, we can expect that the OnePlus 13s could be announced in the higher mid-range market, and it could offer flagship features as well. However, since the prices are based on leaks, take it with a grain of salt and wait for the official launch to confirm.

OnePlus 13s launch: What to expect

The OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a 6.32-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could offer 1.5K resolution. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Unlike the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13s features a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The smartphone may also feature a 16MP selfie camera.

For a lasting battery, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be backed by a 6,260mAh battery that may come with 90W fast charging support. OnePlus is also rumoured to place the mute button in a new iPhone-like Action Button, which will likely be known as “Plus Key”. Lastly, the OnePlus 13s could come in three colourways: Black, Pink, and Green. The launch of the smartphone could take place in the upcoming days.