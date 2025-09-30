OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch confirmed: Expected launch date, price in India, and more

OnePlus has officially confirmed the global launch of its next-generation flagship phone, the OnePlus 15 5G. The smartphone is being teased for its China debut in October, and it will soon make its global debut. The company has also revealed the OnePlus 15 design in the Sand Storm colour variant, giving the flagship a premium look. OnePlus 15 5G global launch teased in new Sand Storm colour variant. (OnePlus)

With its global debut announcement, OnePlus has revealed more about the new design, giving us an early glimpse into what the flagship will look and feel like during the launch. However, if you have been eagerly waiting to know when the OnePlus 15 5G could debut in India.

OnePlus 15 5G launch date in India

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to debut on October 27, 2025, in China. However, the India or global launch may take place in January 2026. OnePlus has already confirmed the global launch, but it has yet to reveal an official launch date.

In addition, it was revealed that the OnePlus 15 will come with an aluminium frame with industry-first micro-arc oxidation treatment. This treatment uses a high-voltage plasma process to build a ceramic coating over the metal. OnePlus claims that it makes the frame 3.4x tougher than raw aluminium and 1.5x tougher than titanium. On the rear panel, the phone features fibreglass. The smartphone also includes a redesigned camera module and a new Plus key that may manage several shortcut functions of the phone.

Apart from the new design, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and it will also feature a new cooling system, bringing an efficient performance upgrade over the current model. Now, we simply have to wait a couple of months more to confirm what the Indian variant of the OnePlus 15 will look like and what upgrades it will offer to users.

OnePlus 15 5G price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G will likely be priced between Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 75,000 in India. As of now, there are no rumours surrounding the price hike, hence we expect the price to remain the same as the OnePlus 13 model.