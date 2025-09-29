OnePlus 15 5G mobile design teased in a new colour variant: Here’s what’s coming

OnePlus is expected to launch its next-generation flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, next month in China. The company has already confirmed that the flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Now, it is teasing the smartphone design in China, revealing its redesigned camera module, and a new gold-like colour variant that screams premium. In addition, a tipster also revealed the in-hand images of the phone in the same colour variant, which gives the smartphone an entirely new look, but it has a slightly thicker build. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch. OnePlus 15 5G redesigned model teased ahead of launch in a new colourway. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 5G design and colour variant

OnePlus has officially revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus 15 model in the new Sand Storm colour variant. This year, OnePlus has removed its signature circular camera module for a square-shaped camera module with curved edges. It houses three camera lenses and an LED flash. While the smartphone looks new compared to its predecessor, however, the OnePlus 15 now resembles the OnePlus 13s, which was earlier launched as a compact flagship in India.

In addition to a new design, the OnePlus 15 also features the new Plus key on the left, and the volume and power buttons are placed on the right side. Up front, the smartphone was flaunted with a slimmer bezel, which may provide an improved viewing experience. Alongside the Sand Storm colour variant, OnePlus may also announce Mist Purple and Absolute Black colours for the OnePlus 15.

Tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) also shared in-hand images of the OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm colour. The post further revealed that the smartphone could come in multiple storage variants that may range up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 165Hz OLED panel and a massive 7000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 15 5G launch in India may not happen until January 2026. Therefore, we may have to wait 3 months more to confirm what the Indian will look like, and what features it will offer.