OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch date in China announced: India debut expected on…

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of its flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, in China. The smartphone will be launched on October 27, 2025, alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 in the home country. With the China launch, OnePlus is expected to make an early global debut, and it may not wait until January 2026. OnePlus 15 5G launch date in China announced.

With the OnePlus 15 5G, the company may bring a powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, an advanced camera system, a new design, and much more, making it one of the most enticing flagships of this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 15 5G mobile India launch.

OnePlus 15 5G launch: China and India launch date

The OnePlus 15 mobile is confirmed to launch on October 27, 2025, in China. Whereas the India launch is expected in November. Earlier, OnePlus launched its flagship phone in early January. However, this time the company may have changed plans for its launch timeline. The OnePlus 15 is also expected to be among the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered phones launching in India, alongside the iQOO 15 5G.

OnePlus 15 5G price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G mobile will likely come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. Price in India for the smartphone could be placed between Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 75,000. Now, considering the rumoured upgrades, we expect the price to be on the higher side.

OnePlus 15 5G: What upgrades to expect

The OnePlus 15 5G will likely feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is also rumoured to feature ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels, making the smartphone look visually appealing. As mentioned, the OnePlus 15 5G will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP ISOCELL JN5 telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. We can also expect some AI-powered camera features such as object eraser, background enhancement, and more. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 7,300 mAh battery that may support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.