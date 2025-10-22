OnePlus 15 5G mobile vs iPhone 17: How upcoming Android flagship may rival Apple’s newest phone

As the smartphone landscape heats up, the upcoming OnePlus 15 is poised to define flagship standards for 2026. While the iPhone 17 is already available in select markets, the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch globally by mid-November. Tech enthusiasts are eager to see how the new Android contender stacks up against Apple’s latest offering. Here’s a brief spec comparison between the OnePlus 15 and iPhone 17 based on the rumoured specs. OnePlus 15 will reportedly come in Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple

Display and Design

OnePlus 15 is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz LTPO refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,800 nits, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10+. In comparison, the iPhone 17 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display, True Tone, and ProMotion adaptive refresh technology. While Apple focuses on efficiency and colour accuracy, OnePlus is aiming for a smoother, more responsive visual experience.

The OnePlus 15 will reportedly come in Sand Storm, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple, with a combination of MAO metal frame and fiberglass rear panel. The iPhone 17, meanwhile, continues with a polished aluminium and glass build, with multiple colour options.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage, running OxygenOS 16 on Android 16. The iPhone 17 relies on Apple’s A19 chip paired with iOS 26, offering tight integration and energy-efficient performance.

Battery and Charging

OnePlus is making headlines with its rumoured 7,300mAh Glacier Battery, capable of 120W wired Super Flash Charging and 50W wireless charging, making it a powerhouse for heavy users. The iPhone 17, while smaller in capacity, optimises battery life with its A19 chipset, offering around 30 hours of video playback.

Camera Capabilities

The OnePlus 15 is expected to carry a triple 50MP rear camera system including ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Apple’s iPhone 17 features a 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Ultra Wide camera, alongside an 18MP Center Stage front camera, providing versatility for photography and video calls.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in China on October 27, with a global release by mid-November, starting at approximately £949 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone 17 starts at $799 for the 256GB model, and has been on sale since September 19.