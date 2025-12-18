OnePlus 15R 5G mobile vs OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G: Key differences compared

OnePlus 15R has finally launched in the Indian market, bringing a decent set of specifications at a much lower price than the flagship OnePlus 15. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and features a dual camera setup, a 165Hz display, and the same design language as the flagship model. However, this price segment also has strong alternatives, such as the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G. Here’s how the two stack up. OnePlus 15R is the latest value flagship by the brand.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R vs OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is the latest chipset in this category. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450. On paper, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is considerably more powerful than the Dimensity 8450, so if you are looking for a performance-centric smartphone, the OnePlus 15R is likely to perform better.

When it comes to memory, both phones are on equal footing, with up to 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 512GB.

In the battery department, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G packs a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus 15R, meanwhile, gets a much larger 7,400mAh battery and support for 400W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus 15R features a large 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes with a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 15R goes for a more understated look with subtle colour options, while the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G adopts a flashier, more eye-catching design.

As for durability, the OnePlus 15R offers quad IP ratings, including IP68, IP69, and IP69K. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G also offers quad IP ratings, including IP68 and IP69K.

Camera

The camera is one of the biggest differentiators between the two smartphones. The OnePlus 15R features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G, on the other hand, delivers a more camera-focused experience with a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

On paper, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G clearly has the edge in the camera department, especially when it comes to versatility. That said, the OnePlus 15R does benefit from the same DetailMax engine that is also found on the flagship OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15R Price In India vs Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

Coming to pricing in India, the OnePlus 15R starts at ₹47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and goes up to ₹52,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. In comparison, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G starts at ₹51,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and costs ₹56,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. So yes, the OPPO is slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 15R.

