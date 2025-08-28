OnePlus AI Plus Mind: What is it and how to use?

OnePlus is extending its artificial intelligence capabilities across more smartphones with the wider rollout of AI Plus Mind, a feature designed to act like a personal assistant built directly into the device. Initially available on the OnePlus 13s, the company has now confirmed that the AI-powered tool is being pushed to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R and the Nord 5 series, making the experience more accessible to a broader set of users. OnePlus expands AI Plus Mind to more smartphones, bringing AI-powered assistance to the OnePlus 13 series and Nord 5 lineup.(HT)

AI Plus Mind centres on the new Plus Key, a dedicated button that enables fast actions and contextual assistance. The system learns from user behaviour, anticipates requirements, and simplifies routine tasks that would otherwise need manual input. For OnePlus, this is another attempt at making smartphones feel more personalised and proactive rather than just responsive.

The feature is anchored by three main functions. The first is Capture and Organise, which allows users to save information from the screen with a single action. By pressing the Plus Key or using a three-finger swipe, details such as reservations, schedules, or tickets can be stored instantly. These are then automatically sorted within the Mind Space app, which extracts key information for easier retrieval. For example, a restaurant booking sent over text can be saved and filed without needing to manually copy the details, while flight confirmations from email can be stored for later reference.

The second capability is AI Search, which lets users find stored information through conversational prompts. Instead of scrolling through apps or files, users can ask natural questions like “Show me my flight details from last month” or “Find my hotel booking” to have the information surfaced immediately. This search function extends across Mind Space, files, notes, and even settings.

The third function is Smart Suggestions, where the assistant recognises context and offers timely prompts. For instance, saving a screenshot of a concert ticket may trigger a suggestion to add the event to the calendar, while detecting a doctor’s appointment in a message could lead to a reminder prompt.

With AI Plus Mind now expanding across the OnePlus 13 series and Nord 5 lineup, the company is positioning the tool as a step towards more seamless digital assistance. The focus is on reducing the number of steps required to perform everyday tasks, and on making information management less dependent on manual searching and organising.

For OnePlus, AI integration is becoming a key part of its differentiation strategy. With competition in the Android ecosystem intensifying, features like AI Plus Mind are expected to play a larger role in defining the experience for users who want more than just hardware upgrades.