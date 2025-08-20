OnePlus’ big bet on gaming in India: AI, eSports, and high-performance mobiles

Mobile gaming in India is no longer a niche hobby. With millions of players across casual and competitive titles, brands are racing to capture attention through high-performance devices and community engagement. OnePlus is stepping up its efforts to cater to this growing audience with eSports initiatives. Marcel Campos, Director of Product and Gaming Strategy at OnePlus, explains how the brand is blending technology with community engagement.(OnePlus)

In an exclusive conversation, Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy and Gaming Strategy at OnePlus, shared how the brand is evolving its gaming strategy in India and the role AI is playing in mobile gameplay.

“Gaming has always been part of our DNA,” Campos explained. “Even back to the OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077, we started creating devices that set a benchmark, features that became part of our identity. We’ve been reviving and evolving that legacy over the years.” He emphasised that performance remains central to OnePlus devices, from flagship models to the Nord series. Using the Nord 5 as an example, Campos highlighted its Snapdragon 8 processor, 144Hz refresh rate display, and vapor chamber cooling.

Campos sees AI as a transformative tool for mobile gaming, though he stresses balance. “AI can optimise performance, smooth gameplay, and make games run better. But AI that replaces the player’s skill is a bigger conversation. No one wants a bot playing in their place, auto-farming resources. We want gaming to remain fair.” AI, he said, is already assisting in areas like code optimisation and gameplay smoothness, and future AI integration will focus on enhancing experiences without replacing player interaction. Even casual games like Candy Crush can benefit, he added, through AI agents that provide hints or gameplay insights.

When asked about OnePlus’ differentiation in India’s competitive eSports space, Campos said the brand is thinking beyond sponsorships. “We sponsor three e-sports teams, but we also sponsor campus tournaments to open doors for more people to experience competitive gaming. It’s about strengthening grassroots e-sports and giving everyone a chance to enjoy the thrill of competition.” He stressed that gaming is a long-term initiative for OnePlus, not tied to a single year or product.

On ROI from gaming events, Campos explained, “Our first priority is to get closer to people and truly understand them, especially gamers. The second is building awareness and recognition for OnePlus devices as great gaming products. Gaming is one of the best ways to showcase our performance story.”

Campos also hinted at future possibilities in hardware and collaborations. “Never say never. More important than anything is understanding our community. For example, our collaboration with Genshin Impact resulted in a collectible product that connected us directly with passionate gamers.”

He sees gaming in India as rapidly growing, moving from niche to mainstream entertainment. “Gaming is now recognised like movies or books, competing for people’s attention. Casual titles like Candy Crush coexist with strategy-heavy games like BGMI. India is moving in exactly the right direction, and gaming is increasingly seen as a legitimate form of entertainment.”

OnePlus’ strategy in India makes it clear: the brand is not just following the gaming trend but aiming to shape it, combining high-performance hardware, AI-powered experiences, and deep community engagement.

