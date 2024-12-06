OnePlus Community Sale begins: Get discounts on OnePlus 12, Nord 4, and more

OnePlus has finally announced one of the biggest sales of the year with huge deals on smartphones, earbuds, tablets and others. Therefore, if you want to upgrade your electronics, then now is the perfect time as devices such as OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Watch 2, and other products are available at a huge discount along with bank offers. The One Plus Community Sale is starting today, December 6 and it will last till December 17, 2024. Therefore, buyers have plenty of time to make their desired purchases. Know more about One Plus Community Sale offers and discounts. OnePlus Community Sale is live from December 6 to December 17, check detail. (Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

OnePlus Community Sale: Smartphone offers

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R: The smartphone was launched at a whopping price of Rs.64999 with 12GB of RAM and a 256GB storage variant. However, buyers can get the OnePlus 12 for just Rs.59999 by using bank offers from ICICI bank, OneCard and RBL credit card. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R originally retails for Rs.39,999, but during the sale, it is available at just Rs.35999 with a Rs.3000 bank discount.

OnePlus Open: It is the company’s first foldable smartphone which retailed for Rs.149,999. Now, during the OnePlus Community Sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.139999.

OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4: The Nord 4 is getting up to Rs. 3000 discount along with Rs.2000 instant discount with bank offers. Additionally, Nord CE 4 is also getting an instant bank discount of Rs.2000.

OnePlus Community Sale: wearables and tablets

Apart from discounting the newest smartphone models, OnePlus is also offering discounts on wearable products such as smartwatches and earbuds. The OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R are getting Rs.3,000 and Rs.2000 discount respectively with bank offers. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs.7999 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available at Rs.11999 with discount and bank offers. Lastly, the the OnePlus Pad is getting a Rs.5000 price cut along with a Rs.5000 instant discount via bank offer.

Buyers can get the discounted products from the OnePlus website or app. However, these offers will also be available on other e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Additionally, buyers can also avail these discounts from retail stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.