OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with up to 54 hours of playback goes on sale in India - Details

OnePlus has recently introduced the Nord Buds 3r, the company’s latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, designed to offer extended battery life and advanced audio features at an affordable price. Now, OnePlus has started selling its latest TWS earbuds in India starting from today. Let’s take a closer look at its price features and more. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is now available for purchase in India. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. As part of a launch offer, the earbuds are available at Rs. 1,599 for a limited time. They come in Aura Blue and Ash Black and can be purchased through the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Also read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under ₹5,000

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r comes with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, which claim to deliver deep bass and clear sound. Users can personalise their audio experience through the Sound Master EQ, which includes three preset modes and a 6-band equaliser. When paired with a OnePlus smartphone, the earbuds support OnePlus 3D Audio for spatial sound.

Also read: Android users can now play YouTube videos in background for free with Microsoft’s Edge browser update

For calls, the earbuds feature dual microphones with AI-based noise cancellation, beamforming, and an anti-wind design to ensure clear voice transmission. Connectivity is enhanced with Bluetooth 5.4, a 47ms low-latency mode for gaming, and dual-device support for seamless switching. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair for easy setup.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: launch date, specification, features, and price in India

Battery life is a key highlight, offering up to 12 hours on a single charge, while the included charging case extends playback to 54 hours, claims the company. TUV Rheinland has certified the battery for 1,000 charging cycles. Additional features include Tap 2 Take for capturing photos, Aqua Touch for touch control with wet fingers, AI Translation for real-time language support, and Find My Earbuds. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor and workout use.