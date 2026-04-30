OnePlus Pad 4 launched in India: Price, key features, and our first impressions

The 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display is one of the biggest highlights. The panel looks sharp, colours appear well-calibrated, and the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate adds noticeable fluidity while scrolling. Brightness levels also seem adequate for indoor use, though outdoor visibility will need more testing.

At first glance, the tablet feels unmistakably premium. The slim 5.94mm profile and metal unibody design looks easy to carry despite its large footprint. Weighing 672g, the weight distribution feels balanced, especially when used in landscape mode, clearly the orientation this device is designed for.

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

Just eight months after the OnePlus Pad 3 made its debut in India, OnePlus has already pulled the wraps off its successor with the launch of OnePlus Pad 4 this afternoon. The new tablet, priced at ₹59,999, is set to go on sale from May 5 across Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retail outlets.

Performance and productivity features Performance is another area where the Pad 4 shows promise. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the tablet feels fast and responsive in initial use. App switching is smooth, and the interface handles multiple windows without visible lag. This ties in well with the productivity-focused approach that OnePlus is pushing here.

Speaking of productivity, OxygenOS 16 brings PC-like features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop functionality, and cross-device syncing. In early use, these features feel intuitive, especially for users already in the OnePlus ecosystem.

The tablet also supports the Stylo Pro stylus, which adds another layer of functionality for note-taking, sketching, and precise input. The addition of AI tools like AI Writer and AI Summary further hints at how the company is positioning this as more than just a media consumption device.

Audio and battery In terms of audio performance, the eight-speaker setup delivers loud and immersive sound, making it suitable for watching content without needing external speakers.

Battery is another strong point on paper, with a 13,380mAh unit promising long usage. While it’s too early to comment on real-world endurance, the support for 80W fast charging is a welcome addition.

Overall, the OnePlus Pad 4 makes a strong first impression with its focus on display quality, performance, and productivity features. How it holds up in long-term usage will ultimately define its place in the premium tablet segment.