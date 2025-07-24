OnePlus Pad Lite makes its India debut with big display and long battery life

OnePlus has added a new product to its tablet line-up in India. The OnePlus Pad Lite has officially launched, bringing a budget-friendly device with useful features, a bright display and a battery that is built to last all day. Aimed at students, casual users and professionals who need a reliable tablet, this device is set to go on sale from 1 August. OnePlus Pad Lite launched in India with Helio G100 chip and Android 15(OnePlus)

Performance and features packed into a slim design

The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch full HD plus LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a responsive viewing experience. The panel comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and reduced eye strain. With a resolution of 1920X1200 pixels and 10-bit colour, content looks sharp and smooth.

Inside, the tablet runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15, offering a clean interface and multitasking features like clipboard sharing, file syncing, and screen mirroring.

The device includes quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, a 5MP front camera for video calls, and a 5MP rear camera. For connectivity, it offers optional 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type C port. The audio section also supports advanced codecs such as aptX HD and LDAC.

What sets the Pad Lite apart is its massive 9340mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Users can unlock the device using facial recognition, adding to the ease of use.

Pricing starts at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM Wi-Fi variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM LTE model. With an effective launch price ofRs 12,999 and ₹14,999, buyers can also benefit from no-cost EMI plans for up to six months using select cards. The tablet comes in Aero Blue and will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India store, and other retail partners including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.