OnePlus Tab Lite unboxing: Price in India, specifications, and features

Last week, OnePlus introduced a new budget tablet, the OnePlus Tab Lite, in India. This new device comes with some promising features that include an 11-inch display, a Hi-Res quad-speaker system, a massive 9340 mAh battery, and a sleek design that makes it look premium. It also ensures powerful performance with the MediaTek Helio G100 processor that claims to offer a seamless multitasking experience. Therefore, this could be a worthy buy at under Rs. 20000. Now, the OnePlus Tab Lite sale is also live on the e-commerce platform and several leading retail stores. OnePlus Tab Lite is the new budget tablet with a 9340 mAh battery, quad-speaker system, and more.

OnePlus Tab Lite: Price and availability

The OnePlus Tab Lite comes in a single Aero Blue colour variant. The tablet will be available in two storage variants, 6GB RAM + 128GB (WiFi) and 8GB RAM + 128GB (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE), priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively. The tablet will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. It will also be available in offline retail stores, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and others.

With the launch, OnePlus has also announced an exciting offer for the first sale. Buyers can get an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000 and a special discount worth Rs. 1,000 for a limited period.

OnePlus Tab Lite unboxing

The OnePlus Tab Lite includes a SUPERVOOC charging adapter, a charging cable, a manual, and a SIM ejector tool in the Box. Here’s a glimpse of what the new budget tablet will look like:

OnePlus Tab Lite: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Tab Lite sports an 11-inch LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 500nits peak brightness. The tablet is quite slim at just 7.39mm in measurement and 530 grams in weight. For performance, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It is also backed by a massive 9340 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Lastly, the OnePlus Tab Lite features a 5MP rear and selfie camera. Apart from these features, the tablet also offers Kids Mode, Quick Share for Android and O+ Connect for iOS and iPadOS, Split screen, floating window, and more.