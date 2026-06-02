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    Online classes, notes and projects: These are the top tablet options to consider right now

    Looking for a tablet that can handle online classes, note-taking, assignments, and entertainment? Here are the best options for students in India.

    Published on: Jun 02, 2026 11:49 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite GreyView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Lenovo (Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details...

    ₹23,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero BlueView Details...

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    Get Price

    XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details...

    ₹31,999

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    Check Offers

    OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage, Shadow BlackView Details...

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    Best tablets for online classes: Online learning has changed the way students attend classes, complete assignments, and access study materials. A tablet sits between a smartphone and a laptop, offering a larger screen for reading and note-taking without adding much weight to a backpack. For students attending virtual lectures, preparing presentations, or revising from digital textbooks, a capable tablet can make everyday tasks easier.

    Students today need more than a smartphone. These tablets can support classes, notes, assignments, and learning. (Pexels)
    Students today need more than a smartphone. These tablets can support classes, notes, assignments, and learning. (Pexels)
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

    Read moreRead less

    The Indian tablet market now offers options across different price segments. Some devices focus on battery life, while others prioritise performance, display quality, or stylus support. Here are some of the best tablets worth considering for online classes in 2026.

    1. Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Redmi Pad 2 targets students looking for a tablet that can handle day-to-day academic tasks. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, it is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

    The tablet features an 11-inch display and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Redmi also offers Smart Pen compatibility, which can help with digital note-taking and sketching. A 9,000mAh battery powers the device and supports fast charging. For video calls and document scanning, it includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

    Specifications

    Display
    11-inch 2.5K Display
    Processor
    Octa-core AI-Enabled Processor
    RAM and Storage
    6GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    9,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging
    OS
    HyperOS 2 (Based on Android)
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi + Cellular (4G/LTE)
    Audio
    Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Crisp 2.5K display with 90Hz smooth scrolling

    ...

    Active stylus pen support for notes and drawing

    ...

    Massive 9,000mAh long-lasting battery

    ...

    Built-in cellular support for on-the-go internet

    ...

    Smarter multitasking with built-in AI features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic 18W charging takes time to fuel the large battery

    ...

    128GB internal storage might fill up quickly for power users

    ...

    The stylus pen is sold separately

    2. Lenovo Tab Plus

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    The Lenovo Tab Plus combines a large display with a focus on audio. It runs on the MediaTek G100 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The tablet features an 11-inch 2K display that offers enough screen space for attending classes and reading study materials. One standout feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing students to place the tablet on a desk during lectures. The tablet also includes an eight-speaker JBL audio system and an 8,600mAh battery. Both the front and rear cameras use 8MP sensors.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.5-inch 2K Display
    Processor
    MediaTek Helio G99
    RAM and Storage
    8GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    8,600mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging
    OS
    Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 16)
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Octa (8) JBL Hi-Fi Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm Jack

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium sound with 8 JBL-tuned speakers

    ...

    Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing

    ...

    Vibrant 11.5-inch 2K display

    ...

    Faster 45W charging in the box

    ...

    Includes a headphone jack and storage expansion slot

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    The G99 processor is not meant for heavy gaming

    ...

    Thick and heavy design due to the built-in speaker hump

    ...

    No cellular network support (Wi-Fi only)

    3. OnePlus Pad Lite

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    Students looking for a budget-friendly option may consider the OnePlus Pad Lite. It is powered by the MediaTek G100 chipset and pairs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The tablet comes with an 11-inch display and a 9,340mAh battery. OnePlus claims extended battery endurance, making it suitable for long study sessions and media consumption. The device also features quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. For online classes and video calls, it includes 5MP cameras on both the front and rear.

    Specifications

    Display
    11-inch Display
    Processor
    MediaTek Helio G100 Octa-core
    RAM and Storage
    6GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    9,340mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
    OS
    OxygenOS 15
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Quad Speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Massive 9,340mAh battery capacity

    ...

    Bright 500 nits screen with eye protection technology

    ...

    Seamless data and screen sharing with OnePlus phones

    ...

    Smooth and clean software interface

    ...

    Premium and light unibody build

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Lacks cellular connectivity (Wi-Fi only)

    ...

    Standard 33W charging takes time on a massive battery

    ...

    No headphone jack

    4. Xiaomi Pad 7

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Xiaomi Pad 7 is designed for users who need more processing power for multitasking and productivity. It features a 3.2K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 content.

    Under the hood, the tablet runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Other features include quad speakers, quad microphones, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.16-inch 3.2K CrystalRes Display
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
    RAM and Storage
    12GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    8,850mAh Battery with 45W Turbo Charging
    OS
    HyperOS 2 (Based on Android)
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Flagship Quad Speakers with Dolby Vision and Atmos

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Ultra-powerful processor for seamless gaming and work

    ...

    Stunning 3.2K display with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate

    ...

    Extremely bright screen for easy outdoor viewing

    ...

    Large 12GB RAM for heavy multitasking

    ...

    Rapid 45W fast charging support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher price tag compared to standard tablets

    ...

    Wi-Fi only model limits mobile data use

    ...

    Stylus and keyboard accessories cost extra

    5. OnePlus Pad Go 2

    Loading Suggestions...

    The OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a larger screen for students who spend hours reading, researching, or attending lectures. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

    The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and comes with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It houses four speakers and supports OnePlus' Open Canvas multitasking interface. A 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps the device running throughout the day.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.1-inch 2.8K Display
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra (4nm)
    RAM and Storage
    8GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    10,050mAh Battery with 33W Charging (6.5W Reverse Charging)
    OS
    OxygenOS 16
    Connectivity
    5G Cellular + Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
    Audio
    Quad Speakers with Omnibearing Sound

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large 12.1-inch 2.8K sharp display

    ...

    Next-generation performance for smooth workflows

    ...

    Fast 5G network support for high-speed mobile internet

    ...

    Massive 10,050mAh battery with reverse charging support

    ...

    Built-in smart AI tools for writing, translating, and editing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    The large 12.1-inch footprint can be slightly bulky to hold

    ...

    The stylus pen must be purchased separately

    ...

    No physical headphone jack

    6. Realme Pad 3

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Realme Pad 3 offers a balance of display quality and battery capacity. It features an 11.61-inch 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor.

    Buyers can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage variants paired with 8GB RAM. The tablet includes 8MP cameras on both sides, quad speakers with Dolby Audio support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging is among its key highlights.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.6-inch Display
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max
    RAM and Storage
    8GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    12,200mAh Battery
    OS
    Android 16
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    12,200mAh battery

    ...

    Large 11.6-inch screen with extra vertical viewing space

    ...

    Fast and modern processor for lag-free performance

    ...

    Runs on the latest Android 16 interface

    ...

    Ultra-slim design makes it easy to carry

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Large 11.6-inch screen with extra vertical viewing space

    ...

    Fast and modern processor for lag-free performance

    ...

    Runs on the latest Android 16 interface

    ...

    Ultra-slim design makes it easy to carry

    7. Motorola Pad 60 Pro

    Loading Suggestions...

    Motorola's Pad 60 Pro is aimed at students who want a larger display and stronger performance without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark. It comes with a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD panel featuring 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

    The tablet runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and offers up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It includes a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.7-inch Display
    Processor
    Octa-core Processor
    RAM and Storage
    12GB RAM | 256GB Internal Storage
    Battery and Charging
    10,200mAh Battery
    OS
    Android 14
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi Only, Bluetooth
    Cameras
    13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    12.7-inch screen

    ...

    10,200mAh battery capacity

    ...

    Expandable storage supports up to 1TB

    ...

    Sleek and premium metal design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Large 12.7-inch size makes it less portable and heavier to hold

    ...

    Wi-Fi only connectivity limits outdoor use

    ...

    Cameras are basic for a Pro model

    Which Tablet Should Students Buy?

    Choosing the right tablet depends on individual needs. Students primarily attending online classes and taking notes can consider the Redmi Pad 2 or the OnePlus Pad Lite. Those who consume a lot of video content may appreciate the audio setup on the Lenovo Tab Plus. Users looking for stronger performance for multitasking, editing, or productivity work should consider the Xiaomi Pad 7 or Motorola Pad 60 Pro.

    Before making a purchase, compare factors such as display size, battery capacity, software support, stylus compatibility, and storage requirements. A tablet that fits your study routine can remain useful well beyond the classroom.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.Read More

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    Home/Technology/Online Classes, Notes And Projects: These Are The Top Tablet Options To Consider Right Now
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