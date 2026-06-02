Online classes, notes and projects: These are the top tablet options to consider right now
Looking for a tablet that can handle online classes, note-taking, assignments, and entertainment? Here are the best options for students in India.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite GreyView Details
Lenovo (Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna GreyView Details
₹23,999
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero BlueView Details
XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details
₹31,999
OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage, Shadow BlackView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Best tablets for online classes: Online learning has changed the way students attend classes, complete assignments, and access study materials. A tablet sits between a smartphone and a laptop, offering a larger screen for reading and note-taking without adding much weight to a backpack. For students attending virtual lectures, preparing presentations, or revising from digital textbooks, a capable tablet can make everyday tasks easier.
Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read moreRead less
The Indian tablet market now offers options across different price segments. Some devices focus on battery life, while others prioritise performance, display quality, or stylus support. Here are some of the best tablets worth considering for online classes in 2026.
1. Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
The Redmi Pad 2 targets students looking for a tablet that can handle day-to-day academic tasks. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor, it is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The tablet features an 11-inch display and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Redmi also offers Smart Pen compatibility, which can help with digital note-taking and sketching. A 9,000mAh battery powers the device and supports fast charging. For video calls and document scanning, it includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crisp 2.5K display with 90Hz smooth scrolling
Active stylus pen support for notes and drawing
Massive 9,000mAh long-lasting battery
Built-in cellular support for on-the-go internet
Smarter multitasking with built-in AI features
Reason to avoid
Basic 18W charging takes time to fuel the large battery
128GB internal storage might fill up quickly for power users
The stylus pen is sold separately
2. Lenovo Tab Plus
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The Lenovo Tab Plus combines a large display with a focus on audio. It runs on the MediaTek G100 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. The tablet features an 11-inch 2K display that offers enough screen space for attending classes and reading study materials. One standout feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing students to place the tablet on a desk during lectures. The tablet also includes an eight-speaker JBL audio system and an 8,600mAh battery. Both the front and rear cameras use 8MP sensors.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium sound with 8 JBL-tuned speakers
Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing
Vibrant 11.5-inch 2K display
Faster 45W charging in the box
Includes a headphone jack and storage expansion slot
Reason to avoid
The G99 processor is not meant for heavy gaming
Thick and heavy design due to the built-in speaker hump
No cellular network support (Wi-Fi only)
3. OnePlus Pad Lite
Students looking for a budget-friendly option may consider the OnePlus Pad Lite. It is powered by the MediaTek G100 chipset and pairs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The tablet comes with an 11-inch display and a 9,340mAh battery. OnePlus claims extended battery endurance, making it suitable for long study sessions and media consumption. The device also features quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. For online classes and video calls, it includes 5MP cameras on both the front and rear.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Massive 9,340mAh battery capacity
Bright 500 nits screen with eye protection technology
Seamless data and screen sharing with OnePlus phones
Smooth and clean software interface
Premium and light unibody build
Reason to avoid
Lacks cellular connectivity (Wi-Fi only)
Standard 33W charging takes time on a massive battery
No headphone jack
4. Xiaomi Pad 7
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is designed for users who need more processing power for multitasking and productivity. It features a 3.2K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 content.
Under the hood, the tablet runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. It includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Other features include quad speakers, quad microphones, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-powerful processor for seamless gaming and work
Stunning 3.2K display with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate
Extremely bright screen for easy outdoor viewing
Large 12GB RAM for heavy multitasking
Rapid 45W fast charging support
Reason to avoid
Higher price tag compared to standard tablets
Wi-Fi only model limits mobile data use
Stylus and keyboard accessories cost extra
5. OnePlus Pad Go 2
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a larger screen for students who spend hours reading, researching, or attending lectures. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.
The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset and comes with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It houses four speakers and supports OnePlus' Open Canvas multitasking interface. A 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps the device running throughout the day.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 12.1-inch 2.8K sharp display
Next-generation performance for smooth workflows
Fast 5G network support for high-speed mobile internet
Massive 10,050mAh battery with reverse charging support
Built-in smart AI tools for writing, translating, and editing
Reason to avoid
The large 12.1-inch footprint can be slightly bulky to hold
The stylus pen must be purchased separately
No physical headphone jack
6. Realme Pad 3
The Realme Pad 3 offers a balance of display quality and battery capacity. It features an 11.61-inch 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor.
Buyers can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage variants paired with 8GB RAM. The tablet includes 8MP cameras on both sides, quad speakers with Dolby Audio support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A 12,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging is among its key highlights.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
12,200mAh battery
Large 11.6-inch screen with extra vertical viewing space
Fast and modern processor for lag-free performance
Runs on the latest Android 16 interface
Ultra-slim design makes it easy to carry
Reason to avoid
Large 11.6-inch screen with extra vertical viewing space
Fast and modern processor for lag-free performance
Runs on the latest Android 16 interface
Ultra-slim design makes it easy to carry
7. Motorola Pad 60 Pro
Motorola's Pad 60 Pro is aimed at students who want a larger display and stronger performance without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark. It comes with a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD panel featuring 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The tablet runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and offers up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It includes a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
12.7-inch screen
10,200mAh battery capacity
Expandable storage supports up to 1TB
Sleek and premium metal design
Reason to avoid
Large 12.7-inch size makes it less portable and heavier to hold
Wi-Fi only connectivity limits outdoor use
Cameras are basic for a Pro model
Which Tablet Should Students Buy?
Choosing the right tablet depends on individual needs. Students primarily attending online classes and taking notes can consider the Redmi Pad 2 or the OnePlus Pad Lite. Those who consume a lot of video content may appreciate the audio setup on the Lenovo Tab Plus. Users looking for stronger performance for multitasking, editing, or productivity work should consider the Xiaomi Pad 7 or Motorola Pad 60 Pro.
Before making a purchase, compare factors such as display size, battery capacity, software support, stylus compatibility, and storage requirements. A tablet that fits your study routine can remain useful well beyond the classroom.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.Read More