Only comparing capacity and price while buying a washing machine? This feature deserves more attention!

Inverter washing machines cost more for a reason. Here's what changes after you bring one home (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → From AI Wash and Wi-Fi connectivity to Steam Wash and inverter technology, modern appliances come packed with features that can make the decision overwhelming. One term you'll come across repeatedly is "Inverter Technology." Many buyers assume it simply means lower electricity bills, while others wonder whether it's worth paying the extra amount.

The truth is that inverter technology changes the way the washing machine's motor works, affecting everything from energy consumption and noise levels to durability and washing performance. But that doesn't necessarily mean a non-inverter washing machine is a bad choice. The right option depends on how often you do laundry, your family size, your budget and your long-term priorities.

Here's everything you need to know before making your purchase.

What exactly is an inverter washing machine, and why is everyone talking about it? If you've been shopping for a new washing machine lately, you've probably noticed that "Inverter Technology" is one of the first features brands highlight. It's easy to assume it's just another marketing term, but it actually changes how the machine works every time you do your laundry.

An inverter washing machine uses a motor that can adjust its speed depending on the amount of clothes inside the drum and the stage of the wash cycle. Instead of running at one fixed speed throughout the wash, the motor speeds up or slows down only when needed. For example, it may rotate gently while soaking delicate clothes, increase speed during washing, and spin much faster during drying.

This smarter way of operating means the motor doesn't have to work at full power all the time. As a result, it generally consumes less electricity, creates less noise and vibration, and experiences less wear over the years.

So, how is a non-inverter washing machine different? Before inverter technology became common, most washing machines used what we now call a non-inverter motor. These machines still do the same core job of cleaning clothes, but the way their motors operate is much simpler.

A non-inverter washing machine runs its motor at a fixed speed. Instead of adjusting according to the wash load, the motor repeatedly starts and stops during different stages of the cycle. Every restart requires a higher burst of power, which is one reason these machines are generally less energy efficient than inverter models.

That doesn't automatically make them a poor choice. In fact, non-inverter washing machines are usually more affordable to buy, have a simpler motor design, and continue to serve many households reliably.