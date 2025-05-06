Menu Explore
OpenAI CEO aiming to build brain for the world, overhauls corporate structure

ByAyushmann Chawla
May 06, 2025 10:19 AM IST

Altman said the transition is partly motivated by growing global demand for AI tools like ChatGPT.

OpenAI is changing its corporate structure in a major shift aimed at supporting its long-term mission to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) that benefits all of humanity. CEO Sam Altman announced the move in an open letter to employees, confirming that OpenAI’s for-profit arm will convert into a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC).

The new PBC model replaces the company’s complex capped-profit structure with a traditional equity model.(Bloomberg)

Aligning structure with mission

The restructuring brings OpenAI closer to the frameworks used by peers such as Anthropic and xAI. The new PBC model replaces the company’s complex capped-profit structure with a traditional equity model, while maintaining nonprofit OpenAI Inc.’s full control over the for-profit entity.

The nonprofit parent will be one of the largest shareholders in the PBC. Independent advisors will assist in determining its stake, with proceeds directed toward socially beneficial AI initiatives.

Addressing demand and accessibility

Altman said the transition is partly motivated by growing global demand for AI tools like ChatGPT, which the company currently cannot meet at scale. “We currently cannot supply nearly as much AI as the world wants,” he wrote, pointing to increasing interest as systems become more powerful. “We want to build a brain for the world and make it super easy for people to use for whatever they want,” Altman said”

The PBC will focus on scaling up capabilities and making AI more accessible, aligned with what Altman described as a vision for “democratic AI”—tools that are widely available, safe, and aligned with human needs.

Nonprofit to expand societal focus

The nonprofit OpenAI Inc. will also form a new commission to explore the application of AI across sectors such as healthcare, education, science, and public services. This is part of an effort to respond to civic and regulatory feedback and to position the organisation as a global force for equitable AI deployment.

“We want our nonprofit to be the largest and most effective in history focused on using AI to enable the highest-leverage outcomes for people,” Altman wrote.

A long-term bet on AGI

OpenAI’s core mission remains unchanged: to ensure AGI benefits everyone. Altman described the restructure as essential to that vision. “Creating AGI is our brick in the path of human progress,” he wrote. “We can’t wait to see what bricks you will add next.”

