OpenAI’s Sora AI video creating app coming to Android phones soon

OpenAI’s Sora 2, one of the most advanced generative video systems currently available, is getting several major updates, including long-awaited Android app support, new editing tools, and a feature that lets users animate their own characters or pets. The new Sora app lets users be creative with features like remix, cameo, collaboration, and more.

Android version coming soon

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sora lead Bill Peebles shared that the Android version of Sora is “actually coming soon.” Users can now pre-register for Sora by OpenAI on the Google Play Store, though a specific release date has not yet been announced. This will mark the first time Android users can directly access OpenAI’s powerful video-generation platform, which was previously available only on desktop and iOS.

New features and creative control

Alongside Android support, Sora 2 will introduce character cameos, allowing users to upload media of animals or characters they’ve designed and have them animated by the AI. This opens new possibilities for personalised storytelling, from bringing digital avatars to life to making pets talk in short films or social videos.

Peebles also teased new in-app editing tools, enabling users to combine multiple clips within Sora itself without needing third-party software. These updates aim to make the creation process more seamless and efficient for users at all skill levels.

Improving performance and social features

Sora 2 will also deliver improved performance and introduce more personalised content channels within its social interface, helping creators connect, share, and collaborate more effectively.

A growing space for AI creativity

While Sora initially gained attention for its realistic celebrity-style videos, its biggest strength lies in producing cinematic-quality results with minimal input. The latest updates reinforce OpenAI’s commitment to keeping Sora at the forefront of AI-powered video creation, and the upcoming Android release could make it accessible to millions more users worldwide.

As the AI video race intensifies, tools like Sora 2 are pushing creative boundaries, making it easier than ever for anyone to turn imagination into motion.