Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Price in India, specs, and features compared
Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Know which mid-ranger you should buy at around Rs. 30,000
Oppo F31 Pro Plus vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Looking for a feature-filled smartphone at around Rs. 30,000 in India? Oppo has recently launched its new generation F series models, with the top-end model being the Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G. The smartphone is being hyped for its durability features, powerful performance, and camera features. However, it competes with several other mid-rangers in the market, with one of them being the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Therefore, if you have a similar budget, know how the Oppo F31 Pro Plus compares to the Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G.
Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Price in India
The Oppo F31 Pro Plus has been launched at a starting price of ₹32,999 for the 8GB+ 256GB variant, and ₹34,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at ₹27,999 for 8GB+ 128GB variant, and ₹31,999 for 12GB_256GB storage variant.
Oppo F31 Pro Plus vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Design and display
The Oppo F31 Pro Plus flaunts a simplistic design with a textured rear panel, circular camera module and aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame. The smartphone comes with several durability features, such as IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water protection and a MIL-STD-810H-certified body. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a signature transparent design with a plastic and glass build. For durability, it only offers an IP64 rating for dust and water protection.
For display, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus features a 6.79-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED with 1a 20Hz refresh rate.
Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Camera
Oppo F31 Pro Plus features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies, it sports a 32MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.
Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Performance and battery life
The Oppo F31 Pro Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with the same up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
For lasting performance, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging.