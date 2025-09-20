Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Price in India, specs, and features compared

Oppo F31 Pro Plus vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Looking for a feature-filled smartphone at around Rs. 30,000 in India? Oppo has recently launched its new generation F series models, with the top-end model being the Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G. The smartphone is being hyped for its durability features, powerful performance, and camera features. However, it competes with several other mid-rangers in the market, with one of them being the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Therefore, if you have a similar budget, know how the Oppo F31 Pro Plus compares to the Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G. Here’s how the new Oppo F31 Pro Plus compares to Nothing Phone 3a Pro.(Oppo/ Flipkart)

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Price in India

The Oppo F31 Pro Plus has been launched at a starting price of ₹32,999 for the 8GB+ 256GB variant, and ₹34,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at ₹27,999 for 8GB+ 128GB variant, and ₹31,999 for 12GB_256GB storage variant.

Oppo F31 Pro Plus vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Design and display

The Oppo F31 Pro Plus flaunts a simplistic design with a textured rear panel, circular camera module and aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame. The smartphone comes with several durability features, such as IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water protection and a MIL-STD-810H-certified body. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a signature transparent design with a plastic and glass build. For durability, it only offers an IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

For display, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus features a 6.79-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED with 1a 20Hz refresh rate.

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Camera

Oppo F31 Pro Plus features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies, it sports a 32MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: Performance and battery life

The Oppo F31 Pro Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Whereas the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with the same up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For lasting performance, the Oppo F31 Pro Plus is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging.