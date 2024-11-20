OPPO Find X8 series launch on Nov 21: Expected specs, last-minute price leaks and more

Oppo's latest flagship smartphone series, the Oppo Find X8 series, is finally launching globally tomorrow, November 21st. This devices come packed with a host of advanced internals and features, including the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor (first device in India to do so). Additionally, the Find X8 Pro and the Find X8 are expected to feature Hasselblad-tuned optics, making them camera-centric devices. Aside from this, many other details have already emerged; here’s everything you can expect from the Oppo Find X8 series when it launches tomorrow: Oppo Find X8 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.(Oppo)

OPPO Find X8 Series: Expected Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 series will be the first range of devices powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, a 3nm octa-core processor also found in devices like the Vivo X200. From what we've seen of the global versions, the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are likely to sport 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch AMOLED panels, respectively, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The smaller Find X8 is expected to come with a 5,630mAh battery, while the larger Find X8 Pro may feature a 5,910mAh unit.

When it comes to optics, things get interesting. The Find X8 is expected to feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras, including a 50MP primary wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto lens (3x zoom expected).

The Pro variant, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, however, is expected to come with a quad 50MP camera setup,: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto unit (6x zoom expected), 50MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Both models are expected to include a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

For the OS, both devices will run on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, the latest version.

OPPO Find X8: Price In India, Availability

As for pricing, a leak by tipster Sudhandhu Ambhore suggests the Oppo Find X8 Pro could be priced at €1,199 for the 16GB + 512GB variant, which translates to over ₹1 lakh in Indian currency. However, this is a conversion from Euros, so the actual price in India may differ. The final Indian price will likely be revealed during tomorrow’s launch event in Bali, Indonesia. For the colourways, the Oppo Find X8 could be made available in two finishes: Pearl White and Space Black.

Also, Oppo has already started taking pre-bookings for the device, you can head to the Oppo website to book yours by paying ₹999 (non-refundable).

