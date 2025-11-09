Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro price in India likely to start at…

Oppo is launching its next-generation Find X series phones, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, in India this month. As the launch is approaching, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to surface on the internet, revealing crucial specifications and features. However, in the latest leak, the Indian price of Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro was leaked, along with the base storage variant expectation. Therefore, if you are planning to buy these phones during launch, here’s how much you may have to pay for the base storage model. Oppo Find X9 series is launching soon, India prices tipped ahead of official debut.

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro price in India

Tispter Abhishek Yadav shared a post on the microblogging platform X, revealing the India price and a few features of the upcoming Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. As per the post, the standard Oppo Find X9 is expected to be priced at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB+256GB. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs. 99,999. Therefore, both models will be launched in the flagship segment, competing with smartphones like iPhone 17, Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S25 and others.

Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro launch: What to expect?

The Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro will likely feature a 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Both models are expected to feature a similar 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor, but the main and telephoto lenses may differ. Reports suggest that the Find X9 Pro model may sport a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main camera and a 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto lens.

Lastly, the Find X9 will likely be backed by a 7,025mAh battery, whereas the Pro model may sport a 7,500mAh battery. We will get to know more about smartphones during its November 18 launch in India.