Oppo K13 5G sale starts in India: Check prices, offers, availability, and more

Oppo K13 5G has been making waves in the smartphone market for its powerful performance features and offerings with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. Now, buyers can finally get their hands on the device as Oppo has officially commenced the sale of Oppo K13 5G in India at a starting price of just Rs.17999. Therefore, if you are looking for a performance-centric smartphone at under Rs.20000, then Oppo K13 could be a great choice at the given price. In addition to the sale, Oppo is offering some exciting launch offers, making the smartphone even more affordable. Know what the new Oppo K13 5G has to offer in terms of specifications and features. Oppo K13 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 offers powerful features at under Rs.20000.(Oppo)

Oppo K13 5G sale: Price and availability

The Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs.17999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant and Rs.19,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. Buyers can pick the smartphone in two attractive colour options: Icy Purple and Prism Black. Today, April 25th, buyers can avail Rs.1000 instant discount with select banks and also avail Rs.1000 exchange bonus. Therefore, the price will be drastically reduced to Rs.16,999 and Rs.18,999. Furthermore, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI for up to six months. Lastly, the Oppo K13 5G will be available to purchase on the Oppo e-store and Flipkart.

Oppo K13 5G: Specifications and features

The Oppo K13 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, which has achieved an AnTuTu score of over 790,000. This smartphone is a great option for graphics-intensive gaming and multitasking. The smartphone also offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For efficient performance and heat dissipation, the Oppo K13 features h 5700mm² vapour chamber and a 6000mm² graphite sheet. It also features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. Lastly, Oppo K13 5G users can enjoy long hours of performance with a 7000mAh graphite battery that supports an 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.