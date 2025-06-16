Oppo K13x 5G is launching on June 23 in India: Chipset, battery, and more revealed

Oppo’s upcoming K series smartphone, the Oppo K13x 5G, is confirmed to launch on June 23, 2025, in India. The smartphone has been teased to offer upgraded durability with military-grade certification, IP65 water and dust resistance rating, and more. Alongside the launch date, Oppo has also revealed some of the crucial features of the smartphone, such as the processor, battery capacity, durability features, and more, to entice budget-conscious buyers. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a smartphone at an affordable price, then you may want to wait for the new Oppo K13x 5G, which will officially debut next week. Oppo K13x 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor.(Oppo)

Oppo K13x 5G launch date announced

Oppo has finally revealed the India launch date for its affordable K series smartphone, the Oppo K13x 5G. The smartphone will be launched on June 23 at 12 PM in India. The company has also confirmed that it will come under Rs.15000, making it perfect for students and early professionals. Oppo said that the K13x 5G is “the toughest and most durable smartphone” in the price segment with aerospace-grade AM04 aluminium alloy, Crystal Shield glass, a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System, an IP65 rating, and other crucial protection.

The Oppo K13x is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor for smooth performance and AI experiences. It will likely come in two storage options: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 50MP AI dual camera for photography. Users also get AI camera features such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Clarity Enhancer. Other AI features include AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Studio, and Google Gemini with ColourOS 15.

Lastly, the smartphone will be backed by a 6000mAh battery that will support a 45W SUPERVOOC. Oppo claims that the Oppo K13x 5G will offer 91 minutes of charging time, which seems quite adequate for an affordable smartphone. Oppo also claims to offer a 5-year battery health guarantee, making the smartphone last longer.

The Oppo K13x 5G will come in two colourways: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Oppo has also confirmed its availability on Flipkart and the OPPO India online store. Now, we simply have to wait a few more days to know about the official pricing, sale date, and launch offers.