Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Reno 14 5G mobiles launched in India at a price of under 40,000: Camera, processor and more

Oppo has launched its popular camera-centric smartphones, the Reno 14 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 14 5G, in India. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, meanwhile the base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. Both handsets are equipped with triple rear camera setups, including 50MP main rear cameras and 50MP selfie cameras. Oppo has launched Reno 14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G in India with upgraded features. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

OPPO Reno 14 Pro, Reno 14: Pricing and Availability

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is available in two configurations: 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is priced at Rs. 49,999, and a higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 54,999, respectively. It is available in two colour options: Pearl White and Titanium Grey.

On the other hand, the base Oppo Reno 14 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. There are two additional variants with 12GB RAM, which is priced at Rs. 39,999 for 256GB storage and Rs. 42,999 for 512GB storage. The Reno 14 comes in Forest Green and Pearl White colour options. Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting July 8 through Oppo’s official India website, Amazon, and selected retail stores.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro, Reno 14: Performance and Display

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports up to 1,200 nits of brightness and comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also offers features such as splash resistance and glove touch functionality. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor built on a 4nm process paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device runs on ColorOS 15.0.2 based on Android 15 and includes Google Gemini support along with AI-powered features like AI Unblur, AI Recompose, AI Call Assistant, and AI Mind Space.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno 14 5G comes with a smaller 6.59-inch OLED screen with the same 1.5K resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The software and connectivity options largely mirror those of the Pro model.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro, Reno 14: Camera Setup

Both the OPPO Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14 models are equipped with triple rear cameras. The Pro model has a 50MP main sensor supported by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom. Both rear cameras feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) and can record 4K HDR videos at 60 frames per second. The third rear sensor on the Pro is a 50MP ultrawide camera. It has a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

In contrast, the base Reno 14 has a similar camera layout but replaces the 50MP ultrawide sensor with an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera remains at 50MP.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro, Reno 14: Battery and Additional Features

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G houses a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support. The standard Reno 14’s battery is slightly smaller at 6,000mAh and supports 80W wired fast charging, but does not support wireless charging.

Both devices offer dual nano-SIM slots with eSIM capability, 5G and 4G network support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C ports. They also include dual stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The devices carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Pro version weighs 201 grams and varies slightly in thickness between the Titanium Grey and Pearl White models.