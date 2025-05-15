Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro specs tipped ahead of launch- Know what’s coming

Oppo is launching a new generation of the Reno series, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, today in China. These mid-range smartphones have been making a lot of hype among buyers with is upgrades. Over the past few weeks, the Reno 14 series has been a part of the rumour mill, with tipsters revealing its design, specs, and features. Now, just ahead of China's launch, the marketing material of the smartphone was allegedly leaked, revealing all the specs of the upcoming smartphones. Therefore, if you are waiting for the India launch, then know what the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro look like. Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro specs tipped ahead of launch.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro: What to expect

A tipster who goes by the Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, revealing the marketing material for Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. Based on the images, the smartphones are tipped to have great upgrades.

The Oppo Reno 14 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch flat screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor for powerful performance. The Oppo Reno 14 will likely feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with Samsung's JN5 sensor, offering 3.5x optical zoom. It may also feature a 50MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone could come with a 6000mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro could sport a 6.83-inch display with a similar 1.5K resolution. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. For photography, the Reno 14 Pro could feature a triple camera system that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The Pro model will likely have a slightly bigger 6200 mAh battery, and it may also come with wireless charging support. However, note that the global launch for the Oppo Reno 14 series is yet to be confirmed.

