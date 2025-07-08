Oppo Reno 14 series goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and offers

The OPPO Reno 14 series was officially unveiled last week in India and now the OPPO Reno 14 and the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G are available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon India. If you are interested in then you can take advantage of various offers, including bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals, which may lower the overall price during the initial sale period. Let’s take a closer look at the prices and sale offers. Oppo has launched Reno 14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G in India with upgraded features. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 14: Prices and Configurations

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro comes in two storage options: the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs. 49,999, and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 54,999. Meanwhile, the standard Oppo Reno 14 model starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It also offers 12GB RAM option, which is priced at Rs. 39,999 for 256GB and Rs. 42,999 for 512GB.

Launch Offers and Other Perks

OPPO has included several launch offers for buyers. Customers using select Bank credit cards can avail up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on EMI purchases. The company also giving zero down payment options for up to ten months. Trade-in bonuses of up to Rs. 5,000 are available through partnered platforms. That’s not all, buyer can also get additional benefits of a three-month subscription to Google One 2TB and Gemini Advanced, a six-month OTT app bundle tied to a Jio plan priced at Rs. 1,199, and extended warranty for 180 days along with screen protection.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. The device houses a 6,200mAh battery paired with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, and offers protection against water, dust, and high-pressure sprays. For photography, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro features a 50MP primary camera sensor with 3.5x telephoto zoom and up to 120x AI zoom. It supports 4K HDR video recording at 60fps and offers an Underwater Mode for capturing videos while submerged. The device also includes AI-based editing tools such as AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Editor. The device is available in two colour options: Pearl White and Titanium Grey..

OPPO Reno 14 5G: Key Features

The standard Oppo Reno 14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It retains the same design features including Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and an aluminum frame. This model houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging but does not include wireless charging support. Camera features and AI features are consistent with the Pro variant, including 4K video recording and AI editing tools. The device comes in two colour options: Pearl White and Forest Green.