OPPO's F17 Pro available at discount of 10,000. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 19, 2023 06:20 PM IST

The phone has an MRP of ₹25,990 but can be purchased for a lower price from Amazon.

If you want to buy a smartphone, and your budget is 15,000 or so, then this offer is for you. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, OPPO's F17 Pro, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 25,990, is available on Amazon at around 10,000 less than its MRP.

The deal for OPPO F17 Pro is live on Amazon India (oppo.com)
How to save 10,000 on OPPO F17 Pro?

As per Live Hindustan, the offer is in the form of a cash discount. The smartphone can be bought for 15,499, a discount of 10,491 or 40% on the original marked price.

OPPO F17 Pro: Features

(1.) The device comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. For its processor, it gets the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset.

(2.) The F17 Pro gets its power from a 4,015 mAh battery which, in turn, supports fast charging of 33 W.

(3.) For photography, the phone has been given a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP+ 2 MP secondary lens. These are present at the back.

(4.) For selfies and video calls, on the other hand, there is a 16 MP+ 2 MP dual front camera.

(5.) The screen has a 6.43-inch full HD+ display.

