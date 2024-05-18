Orient BLDC fans: Stay cool and comfortable with these top 6 energy efficient picks

Fans have become a crucial part of our home appliances-all thanks to the rising temperatures that have been soaring record high almost every day. Whether to suit your home’s aesthetic appeal or simply to reduce your electricity bills, there is a fan for all your needs. And if power reduction is your motive, BLDC fans can be your best bet. While, there are plenty of companies offering BLDC fans, Orient BLDC fans are a standout amongst others. Top 6 Orient BLDC fans to keep your electricity bills in check(Pexels)

Orient BLDC fans represent a significant leap in home cooling technology, combining energy efficiency, superior performance, and modern design. Utilizing Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors, these fans consume considerably less power compared to traditional ceiling fans, making them an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice. The advanced BLDC technology ensures quiet operation, robust air delivery, and extended motor life, enhancing the overall user experience. With various models offering features such as remote control, smart home integration, and sleek aesthetics, Orient BLDC fans cater to diverse preferences and home decor styles.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

So, here are our top 6 choices for the Orient BLDC fans:

1.

Orient Electric’s 1200 mm I Tome Remote| BLDC ceiling fan | BEE 5-star rated, consumes 26W at the highest speed| 3-year warranty| White, pack of 1

The Orient Electric 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is designed to deliver superior performance while significantly reducing energy consumption. This Orient fan features a Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor, which ensures optimal efficiency and durability. With a sleek, modern design, it seamlessly fits into various home decors. The fan provides excellent air delivery, making it ideal for medium to large rooms. Additionally, the fan operates quietly, enhancing your comfort without any distracting noise. The BLDC motor also contributes to lower electricity bills, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Easy to install and maintain, the Orient Electric 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a smart and sustainable solution for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Orient Electric’s 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Sweep: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Power Consumption: 28W

Speed Settings: Multiple

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

Remote Control: No

Noise Level: Low

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient No remote control Quiet operation Basic design Durable BLDC motor Limited color options Lower electricity bills

2.

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan is an epitome of energy efficiency and high performance. This fan is equipped with a BLDC motor that reduces power consumption while providing powerful air circulation. Its sleek and contemporary design complements modern interiors, adding both functionality and aesthetic appeal to your space. The fan operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. Its multiple speed settings allow for customized comfort, making it suitable for various weather conditions. Easy to install and maintain, the Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan is a smart investment for those seeking an eco-friendly cooling solution.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Model: Zeno

Sweep: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Power Consumption: 28W

Speed Settings: Multiple

Air Delivery: 240 CMM

Remote Control: No

Noise Level: Low

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient No remote control Stylish design Higher initial cost Quiet operation High air delivery

3.

Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim Noiseless Energy Efficient BLDC Motor Smart Ceiling Fan with IoT, Remote & Under light (Flame Gold, Pack of 1)

The Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design to offer superior cooling solutions. Featuring a noiseless, energy-efficient BLDC motor, this fan ensures powerful air delivery while keeping your electricity bills low. Its smart capabilities include compatibility with home automation systems and remote control via mobile apps, allowing for effortless operation. The elegant and slim design of the fan enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room. With features like fan scheduling, sleep mode, and turbo mode, the Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan caters to your comfort needs with precision.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Model: Aeroslim

Sweep: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Power Consumption: 45W

Speed Settings: Multiple

Air Delivery: 240 CMM

Remote Control: Yes (smartphone app compatible)

Noise Level: Ultra-low

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart features Higher price Ultra-low noise Complex installation Stylish and slim design Energy efficient

Also Read: Best Crompton BLDC fan: Top 6 picks that offer respite from the sultry summer heat

4.

Orient Electric 1200 mm Jazz BLDC | Remote ceiling fan for home| BLDC Designer ceiling fan with fluidic ring design | Saves up to 50% | 3-year warranty | Smoke Brown, pack 1

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Jazz BLDC Ceiling Fan offers a blend of energy efficiency, powerful performance, and modern convenience. Equipped with a BLDC motor, this fan ensures reduced power consumption without compromising on air delivery. Its remote control feature provides ease of use, allowing you to adjust the speed and settings effortlessly. The fan's contemporary design fits well with various interior styles. Ideal for medium to large rooms, the Orient Electric 1200 mm Jazz BLDC Ceiling Fan operates quietly, enhancing comfort without disturbing your peace.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm Jazz BLDC Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Model: Jazz

Sweep: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Power Consumption: 28W

Speed Settings: Multiple

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

Remote Control: Yes

Noise Level: Low

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient Limited color options Remote control Higher initial cost Quiet operation

5.

Orient Electric’s 1200mm I Tome Plus| BLDC energy saving ceiling fan | BEE 5-star rated | Ceiling fan with LED lights | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty | Brown, pack of 1

The Orient Electric 1200mm BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan is designed for those who prioritize energy efficiency and performance. With its advanced BLDC motor, this fan significantly reduces power consumption while delivering robust air circulation. Its sleek and modern design enhances any room's aesthetic appeal. Operating quietly, it ensures a peaceful environment, making it perfect for bedrooms and living spaces. The fan's easy installation and maintenance make it a convenient choice for homeowners. The Orient Electric 1200mm BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan is an ideal blend of style, efficiency, and comfort.

Specifications of Orient Electric’s 1200mm BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Sweep: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Power Consumption: 28W

Speed Settings: Multiple

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

Remote Control: No

Noise Level: Low

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency No remote control Quiet operation Basic design Sleek and modern Easy to maintain

Also Read: BLDC fan: Top 8 economic and worthy options that are low maintenance for comfortable summers ahead

6.

Orient Electric 1200 mm I Float| BLDC ceiling fan | BEE 5-star rated | Compatible with existing regulators | Up to 50% energy-saving | 3-year warranty | Black, pack of 1

The Orient Electric 1200 mm I Float BLDC Ceiling Fan is a perfect blend of modern design and energy efficiency. Its BLDC motor ensures reduced power consumption while delivering high air output, making it an eco-friendly choice. The fan features a unique design that adds a touch of elegance to any room. It operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. The multiple speed settings allow for customized comfort, catering to various needs throughout the year. Easy to install and maintain, the Orient Electric 1200 mm I Float BLDC Ceiling Fan is an excellent choice for those seeking style, efficiency, and performance in their cooling solutions.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm I Float BLDC Ceiling Fan

Brand: Orient Electric

Model: I Float

Sweep: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Power Consumption: 28W

Speed Settings: Multiple

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

Remote Control: No

Noise Level: Low

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient No remote control Stylish design Higher initial cost Quiet operation High air delivery

Also Read: Best Atomberg BLDC fans that reduce energy bills: Top 8 picks with advanced features like timer, sleep mode and more

Top three features of the Orient BLDC fan:

Orient BLDC Fans Air Delivery (m³/min) Sweep (mm) Power Consumption (W) Orient Electric’s 1200 mm BLDC ceiling fan 240 1200 28 Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC 230 1200 28 Orient Electric 1200mm Aeroslim Noiseless Energy Efficient BLDC Motor Smart Ceiling Fan 220 1200 45 Orient Electric 1200 mm Jazz BLDC 220 1200 32 Orient Electric’s 1200mm BLDC energy saving ceiling fan 240 1200 28 Orient Electric 1200 mm I Float BLDC ceiling fan 220 1200 32

Best value for money Orient BLDC fans

Orient Electric’s 1200mm BLDC energy saving ceiling fan

The best value for money among the Orient BLDC fans is the Orient Electric’s 1200mm BLDC energy-saving ceiling fan. This fan offers an excellent combination of high air delivery at 240 m³/min, efficient power consumption of only 28 watts, and a standard 1200 mm sweep. This balance of efficiency, performance, and cost-effectiveness makes it a standout choice for those looking to enhance their home with a reliable and economical ceiling fan.

Also Read: BLDC ceiling fan: Top 8 picks that are perfect for summers ahead

Best overall Orient BLDC fans

Orient Electric’s 1200 mm BLDC ceiling fan

The Orient Electric’s 1200 mm BLDC ceiling fan is the best overall product. This fan excels in key performance areas, including an impressive air delivery of 240 m³/min and a low power consumption of just 28 watts. Its 1200 mm sweep ensures optimal airflow, making it a perfect fit for medium to large rooms. Combining energy efficiency, robust performance, and modern design, this fan provides superior comfort and functionality, making it an ideal choice for any home.

How to find the best Orient BLDC fan

To find the best Orient fan, start by assessing the air delivery, which determines the fan’s ability to circulate air effectively. A higher air delivery rate means better cooling performance. Next, consider the sweep size, measured in millimetres, which indicates the diameter of the fan’s blades. For most rooms, a 1200 mm sweep is sufficient. Finally, check the power consumption to ensure energy efficiency. BLDC fans are particularly noteworthy for their low energy usage, making them economical in the long run. Additionally, consider factors like noiseless operation and smart features, such as remote control or smart home integration, to enhance convenience and comfort. By evaluating these parameters, you can select a fan that best meets your cooling needs, budget, and energy efficiency goals.

FAQs on best Orient BLDC fan

Q: What makes BLDC fans more energy-efficient than traditional fans?

A: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans use a DC motor which consumes less power compared to traditional AC motors, resulting in significant energy savings.

Q: How does air delivery affect the performance of a ceiling fan?

A: Air delivery, measured in cubic meters per minute (m³/min), indicates the volume of air circulated by the fan. Higher air delivery means better air circulation and cooling efficiency.

Q: Are Orient BLDC fans suitable for large rooms?

A: Yes, with a sweep size of 1200 mm and high air delivery, Orient BLDC fans are suitable for medium to large rooms, providing adequate airflow.

Q: Do Orient BLDC fans come with remote controls?

A: Yes, several models like the Orient Electric 1200 mm Jazz BLDC and Aeroslim Noiseless Energy Efficient BLDC Motor Smart Ceiling Fan come with remote controls for convenience.

Q: What is the average power consumption of an Orient BLDC fan?

A: The average power consumption of an Orient BLDC fan ranges from 28 to 45 watts, making them highly energy-efficient compared to traditional ceiling fans.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.