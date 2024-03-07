BLDC fan: Top 8 economic and worthy options that are low maintenance for comfortable summers ahead

We are almost into the second week of March and with the present conditions hovering in most parts of North India, the awaited intense heat can be anticipated. And with the soaring mercury levels, it is time to summer-proof your home right away. And in case you are looking for a fan for your home, you are at the right place. Trust these 8 BLDC fans that will make your abode cool and comfortable.(Pexels)

We have created a list of BLDC fans for you to take into your consideration. BLDC fans (brushless DC) fans are made with brushless motor that that minimises the use of brushes that can wear out over time. This feature not only improves the fan’s longevity but also minimises the maintenance cost. Apart from giving your home a modish touch, the BLDC fans are also energy-efficient that uses less electricity, thereby reducing your energy consumption as well. In addition to this, BLDC fans are quiet fans that operate quietly, making minimal noise, so you can concentrate on your important meeting without the fan’s noise.

The market is loaded with BLDC fans that cater to different brands, each one trying to stand out with their own set of impressive features. If you too wish to cut down on your electricity expenditure by bringing home BLDC fans, this article is for you. We have created a rundown of 8 top BLDC fans that will not only give your home a modern look but will also minimise your electricity bills. So, check out these top 8 BLDC fans in India to make your choice.

1.atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor

B0C2CDVZ36

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a blend of style and functionality, designed to provide efficient cooling with minimal energy consumption. With its advanced BLDC motor technology, this fan offers high air delivery while consuming only 28 watts of power, resulting in significant energy savings. The sleek and modern design complements various room decors, making it a versatile addition to any space. Equipped with a smart remote control, users can easily adjust the fan speed and set timers according to their preferences. Its silent operation ensures a peaceful environment, perfect for bedrooms or living rooms. This fan is ideal for those seeking both style and efficiency in their ceiling fan.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: 28 watts

28 watts Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher initial cost Silent operation Sleek and modern design Smart remote control for convenience

2. ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan

B0C8Z8T77N

The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient ceiling fan designed to provide optimal airflow with minimal power consumption. With its 1200 mm blade size and advanced BLDC motor technology, this fan delivers excellent air delivery while consuming only 28 watts of power. This makes it an environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice for homes or offices. The fan comes with a modern design that adds a touch of elegance to any room. It features multiple speed settings and a remote control for convenient operation. The silent operation ensures a peaceful environment, making it suitable for bedrooms or study rooms where noise levels matter.

Specifications of ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: 28 watts

28 watts Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Bedrooms

Home, Office, Bedrooms Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Limited colour options Silent operation Modern and elegant design Remote control for convenience

3.Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving with Remote Control 5 stars Ceiling Fan

B0BHJF11TV

The Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan combines elegance with energy efficiency, making it a standout choice for modern homes. With a 1200mm blade size and a powerful BLDC motor, this fan delivers excellent air circulation while consuming minimal energy. It features a decorative design with a metallic finish, adding a touch of sophistication to any room. The fan comes with a remote control for easy operation, allowing users to adjust speed settings and set timers from the comfort of their couch or bed. Its silent operation ensures a peaceful environment, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices where noise levels matter. Havells Ambrose is an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their room's aesthetics without compromising on energy efficiency.

Specifications of Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: Low

Low Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: 5 Stars

5 Stars Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Little noisy Decorative design with metallic finish Remote control for convenience Silent operation

4.Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

B0C58K5MLS

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a high-performance fan designed for maximum airflow and energy efficiency. Equipped with a BLDC motor, this fan delivers powerful air circulation while consuming minimal power, making it an environmentally friendly choice for homes and offices. The 1200mm blade size ensures effective cooling even in larger rooms, and the multiple speed settings allow users to adjust the airflow according to their comfort. With its sleek and modern design, the Crompton Energion Hyperjet adds a touch of elegance to any room. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation, allowing users to change settings without leaving their seat. Its silent operation ensures a peaceful environment, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or study rooms.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: Low

Low Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Slightly noisy Sleek and modern design Remote control for convenience Silent operation

5. Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan

B0C33BYGJH

The Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan is designed for those seeking a balance of performance and energy efficiency. With its BLDC motor, this fan delivers high-speed airflow while consuming minimal power, making it an ideal choice for homes or offices. The 1200mm blade size ensures effective cooling even in larger rooms, and the multiple speed settings allow users to adjust the airflow according to their preference. The fan features a modern and sleek design that adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Equipped with a remote control, users can conveniently change speed settings and operate the fan from a distance. The Polycab BLDC fan operates silently, ensuring a peaceful environment, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, or study rooms where noise levels matter.

Specifications of Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: Low

Low Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Speed quality could be debatable Modern and sleek design Remote control for convenience Silent operation

6. Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan

B0BZDF6Q7C

The Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan offers a combination of efficiency and silent operation for a comfortable living environment. Featuring a BLDC motor, this fan delivers powerful airflow while consuming minimal energy, making it an eco-friendly choice. The 1200mm blade size ensures effective air circulation even in larger rooms, and the multiple speed settings allow users to customize the airflow according to their comfort. Its silent operation makes it perfect for bedrooms or study rooms where noise levels matter. The fan comes with a remote control for easy operation, allowing users to adjust settings without leaving their seat. With its simple and elegant design, the Bajaj Energos 12DC5R adds a touch of sophistication to any room.

Specifications of Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: Low

Low Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Speed quality Silent operation Remote control for convenience Modern and elegant design

7. RR Luminous (Now Signature) 1200 MM Morpheus BLDC Fan

B0CTMDTX6C

The RR Luminous (Now Signature) 1200 MM Morpheus BLDC Fan is designed to provide efficient cooling with a touch of elegance. Equipped with a BLDC motor, this fan delivers high-speed airflow while consuming minimal power, making it an energy-efficient choice for homes or offices. The 1200mm blade size ensures effective cooling even in larger rooms, and the multiple speed settings allow users to adjust the airflow according to their comfort. With its modern and sleek design, the RR Luminous Morpheus adds a stylish touch to any room. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation, allowing users to change settings without leaving their seat. Its silent operation ensures a peaceful environment, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or study rooms where noise levels matter.

Specifications of RR Luminous (Now Signature) 1200 MM Morpheus BLDC Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: Low

Low Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Little noisy Modern and sleek design Remote control for convenience Silent operation

8. Lifelong Bldc Ceiling Fan 1200Mm (48 Inch)

B0BW46STBB

The Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm (48 Inch) is a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution for homes or offices. With its BLDC motor, this fan delivers high-speed airflow while consuming minimal power, making it an eco-friendly choice. The 1200mm blade size ensures effective cooling even in larger rooms, and the multiple speed settings allow users to adjust the airflow according to their comfort. Its silent operation makes it suitable for bedrooms or study rooms where noise levels matter. The fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation, allowing users to change settings without leaving their seat. With a simple and elegant design, the Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan adds a touch of style to any room while providing efficient cooling.

Specifications of Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200Mm (48 Inch):

Blade Size: 1 200 mm

200 mm Motor Type: BLDC

BLDC Power Consumption: Low

Low Speed Settings: Multiple

Multiple Remote Control: Yes

Yes Energy Efficiency: High

High Suitable For: Home, Office, Living Room

Home, Office, Living Room Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Some people might not like remote Silent operation Remote control for convenience Modern and elegant design

Top three features:

Product Name Blade Size Motor Type Speed Settings atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 1200 mm BLDC Multiple ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan 1200 mm BLDC Multiple Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm 1200 mm BLDC Multiple Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Multiple Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Multiple Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Multiple RR Luminous (Now Signature) 1200 MM Morpheus BLDC Fan 1200 mm BLDC Multiple Lifelong Bldc Ceiling Fan 1200Mm (48 Inch) 1200 mm BLDC Multiple

Best value for money

Among these options, the ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan stands out as a great value for money choice. It offers a 1200mm blade size, BLDC motor type for energy efficiency, multiple speed settings, and a remote control feature, all at an affordable price point. This fan is suitable for both home and office use, providing high energy efficiency without compromising on performance. With its combination of features and reasonable price, it offers excellent value for those seeking a reliable and efficient BLDC fan.

Best overall product:

The best overall product among these options is the atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor. With its 1200mm blade size, BLDC motor type for high efficiency, multiple speed settings, and remote control feature, it offers top-notch performance for both home and office spaces. The atomberg Efficio Alpha stands out for its superior energy efficiency, powerful airflow, and quiet operation. It's a versatile fan suitable for various settings, providing optimal comfort while consuming minimal electricity. For those looking for a combination of performance, efficiency, and convenience, the atomberg Efficio Alpha is the top choice.

How to Find the Best BLDC Fans:

When searching for the best BLDC fan, consider the following factors:

Blade Size: BLDC fans are available in various blade sizes; choose one suitable for your room's size for efficient air circulation.

Motor Type: Look for BLDC motor types, which offer higher energy efficiency and quieter operation compared to traditional fans.

Speed Settings: Multiple speed settings allow you to adjust airflow according to your comfort level.

Energy Efficiency: Check the energy efficiency rating or power consumption to ensure cost savings in the long run.

Remote Control: Fans with remote control feature offer convenience in adjusting settings from a distance.

Suitability: Consider where you'll be using the fan (home, office, living room) to ensure it meets your specific needs.

Warranty: A manufacturer's warranty provides assurance of product quality and after-sales support.

