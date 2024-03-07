Best Havells ceiling fan: Top 8 picks with advanced features ensuring longevity and robust performance

When it comes to finding the perfect ceiling fan for your living space, Havells stands out as a reliable and innovative choice. Renowned for their commitment to quality and advanced technology, Havells ceiling fans offer a harmonious blend of energy efficiency, stylish design, and enduring performance. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 picks for the best Havells ceiling fans, each carefully curated to meet diverse needs and preferences. Havells takes a step ahead in energy conservation with its ceiling fans. Best Havells ceiling fan is the ultimate solution for your home cooling needs.

Our selected models boast advanced features such as BLDC technology and high star ratings, ensuring not only a cool breeze but also minimal impact on your electricity bills. Our top picks come equipped with innovative features like remote control operation, RF remotes, and timer settings. Adjust fan settings effortlessly from the comfort of your space, adding a touch of modernity to your home. Durability is at the core of the best Havells ceiling fan model.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Constructed with high-quality materials such as aluminium and fiber, these fans are built to withstand the test of time. Features like double ball bearings further enhance the longevity and robust performance of these top-notch fans. From sleek finishes to decorative trims, each fan is a testament to the brand's commitment to aesthetics. Choose a fan that not only cools your room but also complements your interior decor effortlessly. Our top 8 picks represent the diversity of Havells' offerings with the best selling Havells ceiling fan ensuring there's a perfect match for every room size, style, and functionality requirement.

1. Havells Ambrose Decorative

B0BHJCC4S5

Upgrade your space with the Havells Ambrose Decorative Ceiling Fan. With a stylish Gold Mist Wood finish, this energy-efficient fan features a 5-star rating and a powerful BLDC motor. The remote-controlled fan offers a seamless experience with 5 speeds, timer settings, and all-direction sensing. Its wider blades ensure optimal air delivery and strength. Ideal for various rooms, this fan boasts ECO ACTIVE technology for reduced power consumption and built-in voltage stabilization for consistent performance.

Specifications of Havells Ambrose Decorative

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Gold Mist Wood

: Gold Mist Wood Special Feature: Remote

Remote Wattage : 32 Watts

: 32 Watts Controller Type : Remote Control

: Remote Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor May be priced higher than conventional fans Stylish Gold Mist Wood finish Remote control may require battery changes Consistent performance at low voltages Installation might need professional help

2. Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy

B0BSWJ7GD9

Install the Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving Ceiling Fan in Cola Espresso Brown at your home and experience amazing air circulation and ventilation in your living space. The fan boasts optimum air delivery even at low voltage, making it reliable in various settings. Its metallic paint finish, decorative trims on blades and canopy, and a motor with a decorative ring add a touch of sophistication to your room. With a double ball bearing and energy-efficient induction motor, this fan combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy

Brand : Havells

: Havells Special Feature: Exotic rich looks with modern styling, Optimum air delivery even at low voltage

Exotic rich looks with modern styling, Optimum air delivery even at low voltage Colour : Cola Espresso Brown

: Cola Espresso Brown Wattage : 52 Watts

: 52 Watts Specification Met: CE

CE Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Power Source: Corded Electric

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exotic rich looks with modern styling Higher wattage compared to some energy-saving fans Optimum air delivery even at low voltage Components packed separately may require assembly Decorative trims for an enhanced aesthetic May need professional assistance for installation

Also read: Orient ceiling fan: Top 7 picks for a summer friendly, comfortable home

3. Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy

B0BRG345MB

Stay cool and save energy with the Havells 1200mm Festiva energy saving ceiling fan in mist grey. Designed for efficiency, this corded electric fan features a high-velocity, dust-resistant induction motor with a decorative ring. Its sleek aluminium build complements any room, and the decorative trims on blades and canopy add a touch of style. Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and more, this fan offers five speeds and easy button control. Enjoy optimal air circulation, ventilation, and cooling with the Havells Festiva energy saving ceiling fan.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Mist Grey

: Mist Grey Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Noise Level: 65 dB

65 dB Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds : 5

: 5 Wattage: 55 Watts

Special features: Dust Resistant, Motor Paint Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient induction motor Ceiling mount may not be suitable for all spaces Sleek and stylish design Not suitable for outdoor use Five-speed options for customization

4. Havells Efficiencia Neo

B081HKZB56

Experience superior cooling and energy efficiency with the Havells Efficiencia Neo 1200Mm Ceiling Fan in Elegant White. Winner of the National Energy Conservation Award 2021, this corded electric fan boasts a powerful BLDC motor, consuming only 26 Watts. The sleek design and downrod mount make it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. With a convenient remote control, this fan offers a hassle-free operation. Crafted from durable aluminium, it combines style with functionality. Embrace comfort, style, and energy savings with the Havells Efficiencia Neo Ceiling Fan.

Specifications of Havells Efficiencia Neo

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Elegant White

: Elegant White Special Feature: Remote Controlled

Remote Controlled Recommended Uses: Cooling

Cooling Wattage : 26 Watts

: 26 Watts Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Material: Aluminium

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher upfront cost Remote control for convenient operation

5. Havells Glaze Decorative

B0B4G4BJ8D

Upgrade your living spaces with the Havells Glaze Decorative BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan in Bianco. This pack of one features a sleek design, perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, halls, and dining rooms. Powered by a 30W, 5-star energy-efficient motor, it delivers an impressive air circulation of 225 m³/min with minimal noise (65 dB). The inverter-friendly fan ensures a quiet operation, and its long run time on inverter mode adds to its efficiency. With a convenient RF remote and durable aluminium build, the Glaze BLDC Ceiling Fan combines style, functionality, and energy savings for a comfortable living experience.

Specifications of Havells Glaze Decorative

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Bianco

: Bianco Special Feature: RF Remote

RF Remote Noise Level: 65 dB

65 dB Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 5

5 Wattage: 30 Watts

Inverter Friendly: No humming sound, runs twice the duration on inverter mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor May not suit larger rooms Inverter-friendly with minimal noise RF remote for convenient control

6. Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan

B079ZW2H1L

Designed for both style and functionality, the Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan in Pearl White adds a touch of elegance to bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms. With premium quality and a sleek fiber build, it boasts durability and longevity. The high-velocity fan operates quietly at just 55 dB, providing excellent air circulation. Mounted with a downrod and featuring five speeds with button control, the Havells Stealth Air ceiling fan combines high performance with a timeless aesthetic for a comfortable and stylish home.

Specifications of Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Pearl White

: Pearl White Special Feature : High Velocity

: High Velocity Noise Level: 55 dB

55 dB Material : Fiber

: Fiber Number of Speeds: 5

5 Wattage: 80 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish decorative design Limited color options Premium quality for durability Fiber material may not suit all rooms High performance with low noise level

Also read: Best remote control ceiling fans: Top 10 picks with a touch of modernity

7. Havells Stealth Air "The most silent BLDC fan”

B097Y2K1ZX

This 1200mm BLDC motor ceiling fan in Pearl White offers a premium look and finish, making it an ideal addition to any room. Engineered with aerodynamic blades, it delivers optimal air delivery with minimal noise, ensuring a peaceful environment with its low 55 dB operation. The BLDC technology motor, combined with in-built voltage stabilization, guarantees energy efficiency and constant performance even at lower voltages. The RF remote control adds convenience with its all-direction sensing, while the timer settings and sleek aluminium build make the Havells Stealth Air a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality.

Specifications of Havells Stealth Air "The most silent BLDC fan”

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Pearl White

: Pearl White Special Feature : Remote Control, Low Noise

: Remote Control, Low Noise Noise Level: 55 dB

55 dB Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds : 3

: 3 Blade type: Aerodynamic blades for more air delivery at lesser noise

Aerodynamic blades for more air delivery at lesser noise Finish Type: Painted; Material Type: Aluminium; Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Most silent BLDC fan with premium look and finish Higher upfront cost Energy-efficient with in-built voltage stabilization Limited speed options Remote control for convenient operation and timer settings Free installation available only within codes

8. Havells 1200mm Mozel Energy

B0BSWKRNG3

The Havells 1200mm Mozel energy saving ceiling fan in brown, designed to deliver excellent performance for extended periods. With dimensions of 54.5D x 26.5W x 26.5H centimeters, it fits seamlessly into your living space. The fan features a long-lasting paint finish and is equipped with a 100% pure copper motor and double ball bearing for durability. Its energy-efficient induction motor ensures optimal air circulation while keeping noise levels at a comfortable 65 dB.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Mozel Energy

Brand : Havells

: Havells Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: Long-lasting paint finish, Double Ball Bearing

Long-lasting paint finish, Double Ball Bearing Noise Level: 65 dB

65 dB Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 5

5 Wattage: 55 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent performance for long periods Higher noise level compared to some competitors Energy-efficient induction motor Ceiling mount may not suit all spaces Long-lasting paint finish

Top 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Noise level (dB) Special feature Havells Ambrose Decorative 32 Watts 65 dB 5-star energy rating, BLDC motor, Remote Control Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy 52 Watts 55 dB Optimum air delivery even at low voltage Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy 55 Watts 65 dB High Velocity, Dust Resistant, Motor Paint Finish Havells Efficiencia Neo 26 Watts 65 dB Winner of National Energy Conservation Award 2021 Havells Glaze Decorative 30 Watts 65 dB RF Remote, 225 m³/min Air Circulation, 5-star rating Havells Stealth Air Ceiling Fan 80 Watts 55 dB High Velocity, Premium Fiber Material, 5-speed control Havells Stealth Air "The most silent BLDC fan” 40 Watts 55 dB Most silent BLDC fan, RF Remote, Timer settings Havells 1200mm Mozel Energy 55 Watts 65 dB Long-lasting paint finish, 100% Pure Copper Motor

Best value for money

This product is the best value for money on the list, offering powerful air delivery and 3 side woodwool pads for effective cooling. The Havells Heavy Window Air Cooler features fully collapsible louvers, making it easy to install and maintain. It is inverter compatible and includes an ice compartment for added cooling efficiency. With adjustable speed and portability, this cooler is suitable for both commercial and residential use. The white and brown color scheme adds a touch of elegance to any space.

Best overall product

Havells Ambrose Decorative takes the crown as the best overall Havells ceiling fan. With its impressive BLDC motor, energy-efficient performance, and remote control convenience, it offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. The 5-star energy rating, ensuring lower power consumption, further enhances its appeal. The Havells Ambrose Decorative is the ideal choice for those seeking a fan that not only enhances the aesthetics of the room but also prioritizes energy efficiency.

How to find the best Havells ceiling fan

To find the best Havells ceiling fan, consider factors like room size, desired features, and budget. Assess the wattage for energy efficiency, noise level for comfort, and special features such as remote control or BLDC technology. Pay attention to the room type recommendations and mounting options. Online reviews and customer feedback can provide insights into performance and durability. Additionally, compare specifications and prices across different models to make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.