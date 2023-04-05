Overwatch 2 Season 4 is back with a Bang! Unveiling a brand new hero, Look what else Season 4 features

It might have taken a bit longer than expected but Overwatch 2 Season 4 is offering a plethora of new content to enjoy. Undoubtedly the most exciting feeling in a multiplayer game is a new season, and packed with new surprises, Overwatch 2’s new season is well worth checking back in for. With this new Season Blizzard Entertainment has finally unveiled the new support hero, Lifeweaver. Lifeweaver (Image credit: Blizzard)

The new hero will come to the game alongside the next full season. Lifesaver’s abilities and gameplay designs look interesting and will be unique additions to the support role.

Weaving the new Overwatch Season-Lifeweaver

Courtesy of the trailer Overwatch 2 Season 4 will experience a release of a new support hero. Lifeweaver will be the 37th to get added in the game and second support added to Overwatch after Kiriko. The new character is human in design unlike Zenyatta or Moira but features some extra flair that makes him stand out. Fans are already overwhelming Reddit and Twitter with fan arts. We will experience more of Lifeweaver on April 11th.

In the meantime have a look over Lifeweaver’s ability:

· Healing Blossom (Primary fire): A chargeable healing shot.

· Thorn Valley (Secondary): A rapid-fire attack with projectile spread that can deliver a decent amount of damage.

· Petal Platform: Creates a platform that looks like a Rose petal.

· Rejuvenating Dash: Escape ability that can do a small portion of heal, dashes forward while healing.

· Life Grip: Pulls a close quarter enemy towards him.

· Parting Gift: Drops a healing blossom on death, can be used by both allies and foes.

· Tree of Life (Ultimate): Plants a tree that heals multiple allies at a time in the range, lasts until it gets destroyed.

Upon release, Blizzard promised that this new hero ability will be fun to combo with, especially in high-level games. But in terms of actual play mechanics and how they can be paired with other hero abilities we are still in deep mist.

Lifeweaver is set to release on April 11th, but the date may change.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 new Battle Pass

So far, Blizzard didn’t reveal anything on Overwatch 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. But it’s safe to assume that the battle pass will cost around $8.99, will include an exclusive Lifeweaver skin, bunch of new weapon charms, emotes, victory pose, exclusive weapon and hero skins and more.

Map pool changes

In February 2020, Director Aaron Keller announced in their Blizzard blog post that they are revamping the existing map pool. He stated that their aim is to add “a bit of freshness” to each season. Although we know the existing map pool received numerous complaints since its launch.

That’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 Season 4 for now.