Panasonic ACs are trending this summer! Grab top deals with up to 30% discount
Panasonic ACs are becoming a top choice this summer. Check out the latest deals, key features, and why these air conditioners are trending among buyers.
Our Picks
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Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,White)
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Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star,New star rated,Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC(DustBuster Tech,Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond.,8-1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU12BKY3W,White)
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Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,White)
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Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Smart Auto Cool, Higher Airflow, 55°C Oper., Crystal Clean, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way, Powerful Mode, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU12BKY3T,White)
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Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU12BKY5W,White)
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Panasonic 1.5 T 3S, New star rated, Heavy Duty WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled,AI,Higher Airflow,Copper Cond.,8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3WXH,White)
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With temperatures rising across India, choosing the right air conditioner has become more important than ever. This summer, Panasonic ACs are gaining strong attention among buyers looking for reliable cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features. Known for their advanced inverter technology and air purification systems, these ACs are designed to deliver consistent performance even during peak heat.
What’s adding to their appeal right now is the availability of attractive discounts of up to 30%, making premium cooling more accessible for many households. From compact options for smaller rooms to powerful models suited for larger spaces, Panasonic offers a wide range to match different needs and budgets. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your cooling setup, this could be the right time to explore what Panasonic ACs have to offer and why they are becoming a popular choice this season.
Why Panasonic ACs are trending this summer
Panasonic ACs are gaining strong traction this season, and a big reason behind this was the brand’s aggressive push with its latest 2026 lineup. A major highlight is the focus on durability and performance in extreme Indian summers.
- These ACs are designed to operate in temperatures up to 55°C and deliver full cooling capacity even at 48°C, making them suitable for regions facing intense heatwaves.
- Features like 100% copper coils, Shield Blu+ anti-corrosion coating, and stabiliser-free operation further add to long-term reliability.
- Another factor boosting popularity is Panasonic’s smart ecosystem integration. With MirAIe-enabled connectivity, users get app control, AI-based adaptive cooling, energy tracking, and even smart diagnostics.
- Combined with features like Converti technology (adjustable cooling from 40% to 100%+), nanoe air purification, and DustBuster auto-cleaning, these ACs offer a strong mix of convenience, health-focused benefits, and efficiency, exactly what modern buyers are looking for.
Best Panasonic AC deals you can grab right now
This 1.5-ton Panasonic AC is designed for medium-sized rooms (120–180 sq ft), offering efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and 8-in-1 convertible modes. It features MirAIe WiFi connectivity, AI-powered cooling, and DustBuster technology for better performance in dusty conditions.
The PM0.1 filter helps deliver cleaner air, while the copper condenser ensures durability. With 33% discount, this model becomes a strong value-for-money option for summer cooling.
Specifications
This 1-ton Panasonic AC is a practical choice for small rooms (90–120 sq ft), offering efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and 8-in-1 convertible modes. It comes with MirAIe WiFi connectivity, AI-based cooling, and DustBuster technology for consistent performance. The PM0.1 filter helps improve indoor air quality, while the copper condenser ensures durability. With 31% discount, it’s a budget-friendly smart AC option for compact spaces.{{/usCountry}}
This 1-ton Panasonic AC is a practical choice for small rooms (90–120 sq ft), offering efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and 8-in-1 convertible modes. It comes with MirAIe WiFi connectivity, AI-based cooling, and DustBuster technology for consistent performance. The PM0.1 filter helps improve indoor air quality, while the copper condenser ensures durability. With 31% discount, it’s a budget-friendly smart AC option for compact spaces.{{/usCountry}}
Specifications
If you want better energy savings, this 5-star 1.5-ton model is suitable for medium rooms (120–180 sq ft). It comes with convertible cooling, smart app control, and nanoe air purification, making it ideal for long daily usage.
The inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling with reduced electricity bills. With discounts of around 25–30%, it’s a great pick for those prioritising efficiency and smart features.
Specifications
This 1-ton Panasonic AC is suitable for small rooms (90–120 sq ft), offering efficient cooling with its inverter compressor and 8-in-1 convertible modes. It features Smart Auto Cool, Crystal Clean technology, and Powerful Mode for consistent performance and better airflow.
The PM0.1 filter helps improve indoor air quality, while the copper condenser ensures durability. Designed for Indian summers, it operates at up to 55°C. With a 32% discount, it’s a value-for-money option for everyday use.
Specifications
This 1-ton Panasonic AC is a great fit for small rooms (90–120 sq ft), delivering efficient cooling with its 5-star inverter compressor for lower power consumption. It features MirAIe WiFi connectivity, AI-based cooling, and 8-in-1 convertible modes for flexible performance.
The 4-way swing and high airflow ensure even cooling, while DustBuster technology and PM0.1 filter help keep indoor air cleaner. With a 27% discount, it offers a good mix of smart features and energy savings.
Specifications
This 1.5-ton Panasonic AC is built for medium-sized rooms (120–170 sq ft), offering strong cooling performance with its heavy-duty inverter compressor. It comes with 8-in-1 convertible modes, AI-based cooling, and MirAIe WiFi connectivity for smarter control.
The 4-way swing and higher airflow ensure faster and even cooling, while DustBuster tech and PM0.1 filter help maintain cleaner air. With 32% discount, it’s a solid pick for those seeking powerful cooling at a competitive price.
Specifications
Top 3 features of the best Panaconic ACs on Amazon
|Best Panasonic ACs
|Capacity
|Room size
|Special feature
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC CS/CU-SU18BKY3W
|1.5 Ton
|120–180 sq ft
|AI Cooling, DustBuster, 8-in-1 Convertible
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX
|1.5 Ton
|120–170 sq ft
|4-Way Swing, AI Cooling, High Airflow
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC CS/CU-SU12BKY3W
|1 Ton
|90–120 sq ft
|WiFi, DustBuster, PM0.1 Filter
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC CS/CU-SU12BKY3T
|1 Ton
|90–120 sq ft
|Crystal Clean, Powerful Mode
|Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC CS/CU-NU12BKY5W
|1 Ton
|90–120 sq ft
|4-Way Swing, AI Cooling, Energy Efficient
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Heavy Duty WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC CS/CU-SU18BKY3WXH
|1.5 Ton
|120–170 sq ft
|Heavy Duty Cooling, 4-Way Swing, AI
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