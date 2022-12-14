Paytm says it is offering cashbacks of up to 2,000 on electricity bills

Online payments platform Paytm has announced ‘Bijlee Days' wherein it is offering cashback and rewards to its users. The app is offering 100 per cent cashback up to ₹2,000 to at least 50 users daily on their power bill payments between 10-15th of every month, Paytm said in a statement.



The brand has also assured discount vouchers from top shopping and travel companies. For the first time users of the app, Paytm offers cashback of up to ₹200 using the code 'ELECNEW200'. The users get multiple payment options to pay bills including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, credit and debit cards, netbanking and Postpaid.

Paytm said it has over 70 operators on board including BSES Rajdhani, Torrent Power Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. and Tata Power. The app has also enabled automatic payment alerts to keep a track of the electricity bills.

“As the pioneers of mobile payments, our endeavour is to empower users with innovations that enable them to go about their daily lives with ease. With the Super App, payment of electricity bills becomes convenient and also helps in savings of households", a Paytm spokesperson said in a statement.



Here's how you can pay electricity bill through Paytm app.



STEP 1: Tap on Recharges and Bill Payments on the app's home page. Select ‘Electricity'.



STEP 2: You need to select your state and the respective electricity board. Enter the customer identification number and select ‘Proceed’.



STEP 3: Tap the preferred mode of payment and proceed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail