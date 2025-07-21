Perplexity’s Comet browser wants to become new default option on smartphones - Report

Perplexity, the popular AI-based startup backed by Nvidia, recently launched an AI-powered browser dubbed Comet. The company plans to take over Google’s dominance in the browser market, and it will directly compete with Search’s new AI Mode. While Perplexity AI's Comet is a web-based browser, the company is reportedly planning to bring the browser to smartphones as a default option or as a pre-loaded option. If the deal goes through, Google Search and Apple’s Safari browser could be in danger of losing their dominance in the mobile industry. This also expands the access of Comet, attracting more users to the AI-powered browser. Perplexity’s Comet browser is likely to compete with Google Search and Safari by being a default option in smartphones.(Perplexity)

Perplexity AI's Comet browser is coming to smartphones

According to a Reuters report, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas is now in talks with smartphone brands to bring its AI-powered browser, Comet, as a default option or pre-installed app on smartphones. This will help the brand attract new users and expand its capabilities to smartphone users.

If Comet comes to smartphones, it could come as a direct threat to Google Search and Apple’s Safari browser, which dominate the iOS ecosystem. Srinivas believes that browsers set as default or pre-installed on mobile devices drive habitual use, boosting credibility and reach over a particular browser.

However, Perplexity CEO also highlights challenges in convincing smartphone brands. Srinivas said, “It's not easy to convince mobile OEMs to change the default browser to Comet from Chrome.” It was further added that users mostly stick to apps and browsers with which they are familiar, restricting them from downloading a new browser.

An additional challenge the company could face is the dominance of apps like Google and Safari; people also don’t prefer to change their default settings due to ease and habit. Now, Perplexity wants to step in as a powerful and credible alternative to Google and Safari, that helps users beyond their browsing needs. Rather than being a browser, Comet is marketed as an AI assistant that can not only help users browse the web, but also perform tasks like summarising webpages, providing schedule and email support, and much more.

Well, Perplexity is not the only company bringing AI-powered browsers, as OpenAI is also building an agentic AI browser, and Google has started to expand the AI Mode capabilities in Search. This also showcases a sudden shift in how tech giants are leaning towards AI browsers, with Comet being one of the most compelling browsing tools.

