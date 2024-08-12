Pixel 9 Pro launch: Top AI camera features and upgrades you should expect to see from Google

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold tomorrow at the Made by Google event. Ahead of the launch, numerous details have already leaked, including the phones’ design, specifications, and even some camera features. The Pixel series, whether in the A series or the flagship models, has consistently impressed users with its reliable and distinct camera experience, largely due to computational photography. However, in recent years, Google has shifted its strategy to place equal emphasis on both hardware and AI-driven software features. Google Pixel 9 series is releasing on August 14 in India.(Google)

Phones like the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 8 Pro have featured triple-camera setups with new sensors, unlike some older Pixel models that relied on advanced software paired with outdated sensors. This year, Google is continuing this trend, so here’s a look at the AI features and camera hardware we expect to see.

Google AI? New ‘Add Me’ Feature Expected

Google is always a step ahead of the competition when it comes to introducing new AI features—whether it's the Magic Eraser or the Night Sight video we saw with the Pixel 8 Pro. This year, according to a report by Android Authority, Google is expected to introduce a host of AI features to the Pixel 9 series under the ‘Google AI’ banner, one of which is expected to be called ‘Add Me’. The report suggests that this feature will build on the Best Take technology that Google introduced with the Pixel 8 series last year, and this year, it may allow users to ensure that everyone is included in a group photo. It appears that the feature may enable you to add people to the photo even after it has been taken.

Pixel Studio

Google is also expected to release a feature called ‘Pixel Studio’. Reports suggest that it could be used to transform existing objects using generative AI, and even change their placement. This is somewhat similar to what is seen with Galaxy AI in the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 phones. Android Authority notes that this could also allow for remixing stickers in the Pixel screenshots interface, but it may even evolve into a full-fledged image generator, akin to the Apple Image Playground you get with Apple Intelligence. It could certainly be a fun addition to the Pixel camera experience.

More AI Smarts Like Night Sight Video, Better Performance

Last year, we saw Google introduce Night Sight video for the Pixel 8 Pro, and this year, the company may extend the feature to Pixel 9 models as well. This feature allows you to upload a video to Google Cloud and receive a cleaned-up, better-looking version in return, free of digital noise and with enhanced detail. It is not yet clear if Google will bring this to the standard Pixel 9, but considering the possibility of a RAM increase and the fact that all models will be powered by the Tensor G4, this seems plausible.

Moreover, we may also see improvements to Night Sight. It already allows users to capture detail in low light and enables astrophotography on a phone. With Google AI, these features could be further improved.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Camera: Expected Specifications

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to have a powerful camera setup, including a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom. For selfies, Google could bring a better selfie camera in the form of a brand-new 42MP front camera. In contrast, the Pixel 9 is rumoured to feature a dual-camera system, having a 50MP wide camera with a 48MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the front camera is expected to be a 10.5MP sensor.

