Players are not happy about the introduction of ‘pay to win’ to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is now live with an arsenal of cosmetics and a brand new battle pass. But few of these cosmetics allow players to get an upper hand in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode and gamers aren’t happy about that.

Image Credit: Activision

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 12, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received a new cosmetic bundle update which Activision labeled as a “DMZ boost.” This $12 EOD specialist bundle features just another forgettable operator skin with a LMG blueprint, but if you add them in Warzone’s DMZ mode then it becomes a lot more valuable. Players equipped with the EOD skin are automatically granted with a free medium backpack and packed LMG that has a little cooldown in comparison to free guns.

Image Credit: Activision

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In DMZ match players’ starts with a naked gun and little storage space, but with this EOD operator skin players will get a headstart on looting and optimized LMG. So it seems “pay to win” rather than “pay to boost.”

Now fans are taking twitter to express their denial and disappointment with this “pay to win” content in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3.

“This is wrong & completely tone deaf,” a Youtuber Westie stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Activision should absolutely reconsider and stop attempting to grab sales based on P2W mechanics,” tweeted CharlieIntel.

However DMZ, Warzone 2 extraction mode, is still in beta phase but it’s pretty clear how even a pinch of paid advantages can turn into bigger ones. It also seems that Activision will continue this model because a reddit leak claimed that Warzone 2’s future bundles will feature a self-revive kit and medium armor vest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Boom! One shot! Ultimate FJX Imperium loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3