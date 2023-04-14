Boom! One shot! Ultimate FJX Imperium loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3

The FJX Imperium sniper is a very new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3. As all noticed this weapon is a refurbished version of the Classic Intervention from MW2, 2009. Image Credit: Activision

The FJX Imperium comes with numerous attachments and is one of the few snipers in Warzone 2 that can knock enemies with just one shot.

Recently Call of Duty’s official Youtube page teased the FJX Imperium through a short clip though it was already featured in the game with Season 3’s release. In the Youtube video Call of Duty professional gamer FaZe Dirty showcased the gun and shared his impressions by saying it’s a familiar weapon and it feels more powerful than the OG one.

The FJX Imperium is an anti-personnel deadly bolt-action sniper which can spit .408 rounds. The sniper’s design and performance proved it an ultimate death maker in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3.

Recommended Loadout:

· Barrel: Fahrenheit 29”

· Ammunition: .408 Explosive

· Bolt: FJX H-Bolt

· Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

· Muzzle: Nilsound 90

The Fahrenheit 29” barrel increases weapon strength and enhances its potential, so players can fire this weapon with deadly accuracy from a great distance.

The .408 Explosive rounds will increase the damage range of the sniper and, thanks to exploding on impact; the rounds are lethal to vehicles also.

FJX H-Bolt offers more accuracy for the weapon so you don’t miss the long range bolt action play.

Image Credit: Activision

The idea behind using VLK LZR 7MW laser is to increase the sniper’s ADS (aim down sight) as well as sprint to fire speed, apart from that it also provides more accuracy to the weapon.

ALSO READ| | This 2-Shotpistol can spit death in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded, here’s are some details and recommended loadout

The Nilsound 90 is basically a suppressor. Though it’s a suppressor, this doesn’t affect that much of the sniper’s actual damage. Surprisingly it improves the lethal damage range and bullet speed. It also slightly decreases the gun’s recoil. The Nilsound 90 also allows players to camouflage their weapon sound so enemies will have no idea from where they are shot down.

This is a beginners One-shot-dead loadout for FJX Imperium in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3. Try this sniper rifle today paired with our recommended loadout and be the boss of Ashika Island.