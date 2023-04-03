This 2-Shotpistol can spit death in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded, here’s are some details and recommended loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded has offered players with an arsenal of contents packed with major weapon balancing. Although some Redditors claimed that this title became less appealing with this major update, most of the players continue to play what Activision has to offer. The new advanced gunsmith system allows gamers to customize their weapon according to their play style, but lately guns like TAQ56, X13 Auto Akimbo and Basilisk have been spitting death with a specific loadout. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Basilisk is converted into Snakeshot Magnum with some specific loadout which transforms this sidearm into a literal viper capable of neutralizing opponents with only two bullets. Activision modeled this handgun after a real life weapon called the .500 Smith & Wesson and is part of the Basilisk 500 family. Revolvers are difficult to handle but in the right hands it can hit hard. A twitch content creator, ShadedStep which isn’t necessarily known to gas up weapons that aren't all that great still found Basilisk as best new secondary. Big Call of Duty analyzer JGOD stated Snakeshot Magnum as a new meta. With the loadout provided by him the sidearm can knock any players in a second with only two bullets.

Recommended Loadout:

· Barrel: 10.5” FTAC Arrow (tuning: 0.50 recoil steadiness and 0.40 damage range)

· Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

· Loader: S40 Rapid Loader

· Trigger Action. Bryson HTA (tuning:-0.18 aim down sight speed and -0.10 sprint to fire speed)

· Laser: Revo-LSD 7MW (tuning:-0.48 sprint to fire speed and 51 aim down sight speed)

10.5” FTAC Arrow will increase the Basilisk’s range and bullet speed, while enhancing movement speed and hip fire accuracy with a reduction in recoil and ADS speed.

The .500 snakeshot ammunition is a small led shot which can spit 8 pellets at a time and basically transform the weapon into a pocket shotgun.

S40 Rapid loader offers improved handgun targeting and movement speed while decreasing the ammo capacity.

Bryson HTA is a quick action trigger that is perfect to boost the fire rate and trigger response time. The Revo-LSD 7MW is a specially designed handgun laser which drastically improves hip-fire control and accuracy.

ALSO READ| This Modern Warfare season 2 assault rifle loadout will blow your mind, TAQ 56 loadout with best attachments

Players should keep in mind that Basilisk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is a close range weapon which will not perform great beyond 80meters.