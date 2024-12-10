Poco M6 Plus available at under 10000 on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers

In search of a feature-filled budget smartphone? Then Poco M6 Plus could be the right smartphone. It comes with a Ring Flash design with a glass back, making the look premium and eye-catching. It is also a budget 5G smartphone, therefore, users will have the fastest internet connection. Alongside attractive design and 5G connectivity, the Poco M6 Plus also offers powerful performance with a powerful chipset. Now, in good news, the smartphone is available at a discounted price on Flipkart, allowing smartphone buyers to get it at even lower prices. Therefore, know about the deals and discounts available on Poco M6 Plus and get it at a reasonable price. Here’s how to buy Poco M6 Plus at a reasonable price on Flipkart.(Poco)

Poco M6 Plus, discounts, and offers

The Poco M6 Plus originally retails for Rs.15999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, However, buyers can get it for just Rs.114999 from Flipkart, giving buyers a massive 28% discount on the budget smartphone.

This is not it, Flipkart is also providing bank and exchange benefits to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Therefore, buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on Federal Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. Buyers can also avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Lastly, buyers can also take advantage of the exchange offer and get up to Rs.10400 off on Poco M6 Plus. Therefore, the smartphone can be purchased at under Rs.10000, which is a steal deal for buyers as they will be saving a whopping Rs.6000 on a Poco M6 Plus.

Why you should buy Poco M6 Plus?

The Poco M6 Plus features a 6.79-inch Adaptive Sync FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Poco M6 Plus features a dual camera setup that consists of a 108MP main camera and 3x in-sensor zoom. It also features a 13MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5030 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS and comes with several advanced features such as AI Night Mode. Therefore, it is a worthy smartphone at under Rs.10000 if bought from Flipkart.