POCO M8 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of India launch: Here’s what to expect

Poco has confirmed that it will introduce a new smartphone in its M series in India next week. The company has shared details through a press release and followed it with official posters that show the phone’s design and some key features. POCO M8 5G is set to launch in India soon with advanced features.

POCO M8 5G: Launch Timeline and Availability

The Poco M8 5G is set to launch in India at 12:00 pm IST on January 8. Poco has also confirmed that the upcoming device will go on sale through Flipkart. A dedicated product page on the platform has gone live, giving an early look at the handset and confirming some specifications ahead of the launch.

POCO M8 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

Poco M8 5G is confirmed to feature a 50MP camera system. The device will measure 7.35mm in thickness and weigh close to 178 grams. Images shared by the company show a rear camera layout placed at the centre, with two camera sensors and an LED flash arranged inside a rounded square-shaped module.

Earlier reports suggest that the Poco M8 5G may share its core hardware with the Redmi Note 15 5G. If this information proves accurate, the device could come with a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and high brightness levels. The screen may include glass protection from Corning. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 15 5G, which is already available in select markets, includes a rear camera setup led by a 108MP sensor and a front-facing camera with a 20MP sensor. It also carries a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging and 18W reverse charging support.

Poco has not yet shared official pricing details for the Poco M8 5G in India. For reference, the Redmi Note 15 5G starts at around Rs. 30,000 in global markets. In comparison, the Poco M7 5G launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 9,999.