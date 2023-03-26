Poppy Playtime chapter 3: Release date, plot and all you need to know about the evil innocent

Horror games have always been a favorite among gamers, and Poppy Playtime has become the new buzz in town. The game's star, Poppy, has captured the hearts of gamers worldwide, with her endearing yet unsettling appearance. But who is Poppy, really and what can we wxpect in the chapter 3 of the game?

Poppy: An evil innocent

Poppy in Mob Entertainment's game Poppy Playtime(Mob Entertainment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Poppy is a fascinating character that manages to be both adorable and menacing simultaneously. With her cute googly eyes and bright red ribbon atop her head, she looks like the perfect toy for kids. However, as the game progresses, players quickly discover her true colors. Poppy is an intriguing character because of the contrast between her innocent appearance and her malicious intentions.

This idea of evil hiding behind a facade of innocence is a common element in the horror genre. However, Poppy takes it to the next level. Her appearance misleads players into a false sense of security before revealing her true nature. Poppy's complex personality is a mirror of the human mind's challenges, particularly for those with personality disorders who are experts at hiding their true feelings and motives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The game's developers were aware that the unknown always looms larger than the familiar, and they intentionally designed Poppy with room for interpretation. The tension between her endearing appearance and her menacing behavior adds to the game's horror.

Poppy's terrifying nature in Poppy Playtime stems from the mystery that surrounds her. The player is never sure of her true motives, which adds an air of paranoia to the game. In reality, uncertainty can be just as terrifying. Humans have a natural reluctance to the unknown, and excessive fear can lead to irrational decisions. Poppy serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us not to ignore the destructive potential of uncertainty.

Mommy Long Legs, antagonist in Poppy Playtime chapter 2. (Mob Entertainment)

Poppy's role in the lore

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The storytelling in Poppy Playtime is critical to the game's experience, and Poppy's influence extends across the board. Poppy has a significant, complex role in the story, representing both a victim and an offender. Aside from being a victim of the factory's sinister experiments, she actively participates in the ensuing chaos and terror. Poppy is a reflection of the human dilemma, as we are frequently both victims and perpetrators.

Poppy in Mob Entertainment's game Poppy Playtime(Mob Entertainment)

The game also delves into questions of authority and command, with Poppy's capacity to scare and harm the player reflecting our own fears and concerns. The developers understand the emotional toll that being in charge can have on players, and Poppy's role in the story serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly we can succumb to our own paranoia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, fans of the series are eagerly awaiting Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming installment!

When is Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 being released?

Chapter 1 of Poppy Playtime became available for Windows PC in October 2021 and for iOS and Android devices in March 2022. Chapter 2 was released in May 2022. On August 6, 2022, Mob Entertainment released a teaser for the upcoming Chapter 3 of the indie horror game.

Poppy in Mob Entertainment's game Poppy Playtime(Mob Entertainment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a recent tweet from Poppy Playtime News (@NewsPlaytime), the expected release date is between March to April 2023. However, none of this has been confirmed by the developers, so we have to wait for their official announcement.

What is the plot of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While we wait for news and announcements from Mob Entertainment, we can talk about the existing information released. If you finished Chapter 2, you know that the next chapter will continue at Playcare. The player crashes the train near Playcare, and a new adventure awaits there. The Playcare was first seen in Chapter 2: Fly in a Web. The new location can be seen in the teaser trailer of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3.

Poppy in Mob Entertainment's game Poppy Playtime(Mob Entertainment)

What’s new in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unfortunately, we don't have much information about what's new in Chapter 3 yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the developers to release more information, including a trailer.

Poppy in Mob Entertainment's game Poppy Playtime(Mob Entertainment)

Also read | Ready to slay demons? Here's all you need to know about Diablo 4 beta

Where can I play Poppy Playtime?

You can play Chapter 1 on PC, iOS, and Android devices. You can purchase and download the game on Steam, App Store, or Google Play Store. Chapter 2 can be played on the same three platforms. Additionally, fans can play the recently released PROJECT: Playtime, which is free to play but only available on PC at the moment.