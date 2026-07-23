Portable projectors are becoming every traveller's favourite entertainment companion, here are my best picks

Portable projectors are quickly becoming a favourite travel companion for people who enjoy entertainment on the go. Instead of relying on hotel TVs or watching movies on a small phone screen, you can carry a compact projector and enjoy a much larger viewing experience almost anywhere. They're useful for everything from movie nights during a weekend getaway to camping trips, family vacations, or even work presentations while travelling.

These portable projectors are worth carrying if you love movies during your travels (AI Generated)

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Many of today's portable projectors are lightweight, easy to pack, and come with practical features such as built-in batteries, wireless screen mirroring, integrated speakers, and support for popular streaming apps. While they won't replace a full-sized home theatre setup, they offer impressive convenience without adding much weight to your luggage.

In this list, I've rounded up my best portable projector picks based on portability, picture quality, battery life, and ease of use, so you can find one that fits your travel style and budget.

6 portable projectors every traveller needs to consider

The XGIMI Vibe One is designed for travellers who want big-screen entertainment without carrying bulky equipment. Its built-in battery, integrated carry handle, and compact design make it easy to pack for road trips, hotel stays, or camping.

With Google TV, licensed Netflix, JBL speakers, and automatic setup features, you can enjoy movies almost anywhere with minimal effort.

Specifications Resolution Full HD 1080p (Supports 4K input) Brightness 250 ISO Lumens (320 ANSI Lumens) Battery Up to 1.2 hours video playback Operating System Google TV with licensed Netflix Smart Features Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction Reasons to Buy Lightweight design with built-in battery and carry handle makes it easy to travel with. Google TV, Netflix, and JBL speakers deliver an all-in-one entertainment setup. Reasons to Avoid Battery lasts only around 1.2 hours for video, so longer movies may need external power. Brightness is best suited for dimly lit or dark environments.

Why choose this product?

Choose the XGIMI Vibe One for hassle-free travel entertainment with smart streaming, easy portability, and quick setup almost anywhere you stay.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe is a travel-friendly projector that makes it easy to enjoy movies during vacations, hotel stays, or weekend getaways. Its compact design, automatic picture adjustments, and 270° rotatable stand simplify setup in almost any room.

Built-in streaming apps, Wi-Fi 6, and wireless casting let you start watching with minimal effort.

Specifications Resolution Native Full HD 1080p (Supports 4K HDR) Brightness 14,000 lumens (claimed) Operating System Certified Smart OS with Netflix and Prime Video Smart Features Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Screen Fit, Auto Obstacle Avoidance Projection Design 270° rotatable body Wireless Features Screen mirroring and voice assistant Reasons to Buy Compact design with automatic setup features Built-in streaming apps, Wi-Fi 6, and HDMI ARC Reasons to Avoid Claimed brightness figures may differ from real-world viewing performance. No built-in battery.

Why choose this product?

Choose the WZATCO Yuva Vibe for its compact design, smart streaming features, and effortless setup during trips, vacations, or hotel stays.

The Crossbeats Lumex Solis is a compact projector that's easy to carry for vacations, work trips, or weekend getaways. With built-in Google TV, you can stream your favourite apps without extra devices, while auto setup features help you get started quickly.

Its bright display and powerful speakers make it a practical travel entertainment companion.

Specifications Resolution Native Full HD 1080p (Supports 4K Ultra HD) Brightness 1000 ANSI Lumens Operating System Google TV (Android 14) Display Size Up to 300 inches Special Features Auto Obstacle Avoidance, HDR10+, Kids Mode Reasons to Buy Compact design with Google TV makes streaming easy Bright 1000 ANSI output and 30W speakers Reasons to Avoid Requires a power outlet as it does not include a built-in battery. Slightly heavier than pocket-sized portable projectors.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Crossbeats Lumex Solis for bright visuals, built-in Google TV, and easy portability that keeps entertainment ready during every trip.

The BORSSO Ultima Curve Ultra is a premium portable projector for travellers who don't want to compromise on picture or sound quality. It can be packed for extended stays, holiday homes, or business trips, offering automatic setup and smart streaming in one device.

Its bright output and powerful speakers make entertainment easy almost anywhere.

Specifications Resolution Native Full HD 1080p (Supports 4K HDR10+) Brightness Up to 3500 ANSI Lumens Operating System Android 15 Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Processor Octa-core CPU Smart Features Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Obstacle Avoidance Reasons to Buy Bright 3500 ANSI output performs Automatic setup, Android 15, and generous onboard storage Reasons to Avoid Larger and heavier than compact travel-focused mini projectors. Does not include a built-in battery, so it requires a power source.

Why choose this product?

Choose the BORSSO Ultima Curve Ultra for premium visuals, powerful sound, and effortless setup while travelling or staying away from home.

The XElectron iProjector 3 Plus is a practical companion for travellers who enjoy watching movies or live sports on a bigger screen. Its portable design, Google TV support, and automatic setup features make it easy to use in hotel rooms, holiday rentals, or weekend getaways. Just plug it in, connect, and start streaming.

Specifications Resolution Native Full HD 1080p (Supports 4K HDR) Brightness 2500 ANSI Lumens Projection Size 55 to 300 inches Smart Features Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Screen Fit, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Tilt Special Feature Fully sealed dust-proof optical engine Reasons to Buy Portable design with Google TV Bright 2500 ANSI output and dust-proof optical engine Reasons to Avoid Requires a power outlet as it doesn't have a built-in battery. Bulkier than ultra-compact mini projectors designed for backpacking.

Why choose this product?

Choose the XElectron iProjector 3 Plus for bright visuals, smart streaming, and easy setup that travels well for entertainment anywhere.

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 is a budget-friendly projector that's easy to carry for vacations, staycations, and weekend trips. Its compact vertical design fits comfortably into your luggage, while built-in app support and wireless screen mirroring make streaming simple.

If you want a portable projector without spending a fortune, this is a practical option.

Specifications Resolution Native Full HD 1080p (Supports 4K input) Brightness 3800 lumens (claimed) Operating System Android-based with app download support Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Audio Out Smart Features Electronic Focus, Miracast, iOS Screen Mirroring Reasons to Buy Compact, lightweight design makes it convenient to carry Android-based interface with wireless casting reduces the need for additional streaming devices. Reasons to Avoid Claimed lumen rating may not reflect real-world brightness Lacks advanced automatic setup features

Why choose this product?

Choose the ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 for affordable portable entertainment, smart streaming, and easy setup during vacations, weekend trips, or hotel stays.

Can a portable projector replace my TV while I'm travelling?

A portable projector can be a great alternative for trips, especially if you enjoy watching movies or sports on a bigger screen. It won't match the brightness or sound quality of a good TV, but in a dimly lit room or outdoors after sunset, it delivers a much more immersive viewing experience than a laptop or tablet.

Do I need Wi-Fi to use a portable projector?

Not always. Many portable projectors let you connect through HDMI, USB, or screen mirroring from your phone or laptop. Some models also have built-in streaming apps, but those need Wi-Fi. If you've downloaded your movies or shows beforehand, you can still enjoy them without an internet connection.

What should I check before buying a portable projector?

Focus on brightness, battery life, resolution, weight, and connectivity options. If you plan to carry it often, choose a compact model with a built-in battery. Also check if it supports HDMI, USB, or wireless casting, and make sure the brightness is suitable for the places where you'll use it most.

Top 3 features of the best portable projectors

Portable Projectors Smart Features Resolution Brightness XGIMI Vibe One Google TV, Licensed Netflix, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Built-in Battery, JBL Speakers Native 1080p (Supports 4K input) 250 ISO Lumens (320 ANSI Lumens) WZATCO Yuva Vibe Certified Smart OS, Netflix & Prime Video, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Screen Fit, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Wi-Fi 6 Native 1080p (Supports 4K HDR) 14,000 lumens (claimed) Crossbeats Lumex Solis Google TV, Google Assistant, Google Cast, Auto Keystone, Electric Focus, Auto Obstacle Avoidance Native 1080p (Supports 4K Ultra HD) 1000 ANSI Lumens BORSSO Ultima Curve Ultra Android 15, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Tilt, MEMC Native 1080p (Supports 4K HDR10+) Up to 3500 ANSI Lumens XElectron iProjector 3 Plus Official Google TV, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Screen Fit, Auto Tilt, Auto Obstacle Avoidance Native 1080p (Supports 4K HDR) 2500 ANSI Lumens ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 Android-based OS, App Support, Electronic Focus, Miracast, iOS Screen Mirroring Native 1080p (Supports 4K input) 3800 lumens (claimed)

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The Research and Expertise

I looked at portable projectors that balance portability, picture quality, smart features, and ease of use for travel. Along with comparing specifications like native resolution, brightness, battery support, and connectivity, I also considered practical features such as automatic picture adjustment, built-in streaming apps, and wireless casting.

The goal was to shortlist projectors that are easy to pack, simple to set up, and capable of delivering reliable entertainment in hotel rooms, holiday rentals, or outdoor settings.

Portable projectors Can I watch Netflix on a portable projector? Many smart portable projectors come with built-in Netflix or Google TV. Others may require a streaming stick.

Do portable projectors need Wi-Fi? Only for streaming online content. You can also use HDMI, USB, or screen mirroring to play offline media.

Can I use a portable projector during the day? Yes, but you'll get the best picture in a dim or dark room. Brighter projectors perform better with some ambient light.

How big a screen can a portable projector display? Most portable projectors can project images ranging from around 50 inches to 200 inches or more, depending on the model.

Can I connect my phone to a portable projector? Yes. Many portable projectors support wireless screen mirroring, while others also offer HDMI or USB connectivity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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