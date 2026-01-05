Product photos need precision; these cameras deliver crisp and professional results
Product photography demands sharp detail, accurate colours and reliable performance. These cameras stood out as practical options for clean, professional-looking results.
Our Picks
Best overallCanon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MP View Details
₹61,590
|
4K video recordingCanon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens Kit, 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor, 4K Video, RF Mount, Black View Details
₹44,690
|
Nikon Z30 Mirrorless 20 MP Camera Body Only with Camera Bag & 64 Gb Sd Card View Details
₹55,988.8
|
Nikon Z5 Body with Additional Battery Compatible with Camera, 3 Inches Display (Black) View Details
₹79,990
|
Vlogging cameraFujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - Black View Details
₹88,000
|
Best for videosSony New Alpha ILCE-6400K (Previously ILCE-6400L) with Upgraded SELP1650 (Ver 2) Power Zoom Lens | 24.2MP | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus | 4K Vlogging Camera | Tiltable LCD – Black View Details
₹72,958
|
Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lens 14-42mm f3.5-5.6-EZ Silver View Details
₹81,999
|
Compact cameraPanasonic Lumix G97 Compact Hybrid Micro Four Third Mirrorless Camera with Lumix G Vario 12-60mm- Lens F/3.5.5.6 Lens Desingnaed for Content Creators in Photo & Video DC-G97MGW View Details
₹76,499
|
Nikon Mirrorless Z fc 20.9 MP Body with NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 [SE] Lens with Additional Battery, Camera Bag & 64 GB SD Card, Small Rig L-Shape Grip, Optical Zoom, Black View Details
₹90,999
|
Canon EOS R8 Smartchoice Full-Frame 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera Body | 4K Full HD Video Recording | (Black) View Details
₹99,590
|
